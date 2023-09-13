The Oakland Athletics are surprisingly having their way against the Houston Astros, who just lost back-to-back games to the A's. The Astros suffered a loss to Oakland in the series opener on Monday, 4-0, then again on Tuesday night to the tune of a 6-2.

Houston manager Dusty Baker shares his thoughts about the recent struggles of his team, suggesting that the Astros just need to manage the pressure on their shoulders.

“Oakland came in and they’re swinging better than I’ve ever seen them. Look at the board up there and there’s some .210s, .230s but they’re not swinging like it. They’re a relaxed club that has nothing to lose. We just have to play relaxed ourselves,” said Baker after the Astros' latest loss to Oakland, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic.

For the inside story on the top 10 brawls in MLB history, listen below:

The Athletics surprisingly got the better of Astros ace Justin Verlander in the second leg of the series. Verlander got charged with five runs on eight hits, including a pair of home runs while recording seven strikeouts through seven innings of action on the mound.

The Astros should be taking advantage of their supposedly light schedule versus the Athletics, who are already eliminated from playoff contention, but it's the opposite that's been happening to Houston. Nevertheless, the Astros remain atop the American League West division with an 82-64 record — just a game ahead of the Texas Rangers, who won Tuesday over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Houston will look to salvage a win and prevent getting swept by the Athletics when they give the ball to scheduled starter Hunter Brown this Wednesday.