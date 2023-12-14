Can the Falcons find themselves back in the win column and still in a fight for the NFC South title by beating the Panthers?

The Atlanta Falcons hope to find themselves back on the winning side of things in Week 15 when they take on the Carolina Panthers in an NFC South division matchup.

It will be the second division game in as many weeks, with the Falcons (6-7) this time taking to the road. Unlike last week when they failed to sweep the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the season, they'll have a chance to accomplish that still against the Panthers (1-12), whom they defeated back in Week 1.

The Falcons had a chance last week to be the solidified first-place holders of the NFC South with a win over Tampa Bay. However, a Cade Otton touchdown with 31 seconds left put an end to what seemed like a Falcons comeback, giving the Buccaneers the top placement. But it's not over for the Falcons to take the division, especially given the lack of consistency within the division.

Right now, Atlanta finds themselves on the outside looking in with the 10th seed, but getting back to first in the south puts them all the way back up to at least a 4th seed if they win the division. Facing a 1-12 team that failed to score a single touchdown last week seems like a good recipe to get a much-needed win. Let's get into some Atlanta Falcons bold predictions for Week 15 versus the Carolina Panthers.

Kyle Pitts has five receptions for at least 80 yards and a score

Since Kyle Pitts arrived in Atlanta, nowhere has the electric style of play we saw out of him at Florida been seen yet. But that's not all on him. Pitts, however, has seen his production get a little bump over the last two games. He's had seven receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown. Against the Panthers, he could have another promising game awaiting.

The Falcons allow the Panthers to score their most points since Week 6

Since Week 6 when they scored 21 points, the Panthers have averaged just under 12 points a game. Last week, they didn't score a single touchdown, only two field goals. The thing is with this Falcons team, you never know which team is going to show up.

The Panthers can essentially lay it all on the line here, bringing out any tricks they want because they have nothing left to play for except to play spoilers. Don't expect an offensive onslaught by any means, but don't be surprised if this team gets to at least 20 points or close to it against Atlanta. The Falcons are down some key starters defensively, particularly on the line.

Desmond Ridder… again

I say this with every Falcons bold prediction piece: Desmond Ridder will always be a point of emphasis… always. And that's merely because as Ridder goes, essentially that's how the Falcons go. We've seen this team countless times just become non-existent as an offense because it either can't move the ball or Ridder turns the ball over in the middle of a promising drive.

Ridder, of course, had two turnovers in last week's game against the Buccaneers. Should we expect anything less against the Panthers? I would expect at least one turnover, whether it's a pick or a fumble.

The Falcons win… probably… maybe

Usually every time I pick this team to win, they fail me. Every. Time. But here I go again, picking them anyway, with my thoughts being that they can't possibly let another win slip past them facing a hapless team like the Panthers, right?

Maybe this week Younghoe Koo, who has pulled the Falcons out of jams many times by putting the team on the board, will not falter like he did last week, missing two kicks that cost them later. Before last week, he had only missed one field goal all season. With the often inept offense, he is a pivotal part of the Falcons' scoring.

If the Falcons can't win this one, though, is Arthur Smith's job really that safe?