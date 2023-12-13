Falcons HC Arthur Smith's seat has appeared to cool off

The Atlanta Falcons have been anything but consistent, alternating winning and losing streaks. But with the Falcons still in NFC South contention, Arthur Smith's seat has gotten a lot cooler.

Atlanta isn't expected to fire Smith after the 2023 season barring a late season collapse, via Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN. With the Falcons at 6-7, it is difficult to decipher exactly what owner Arthur Blank would consider a “collapse.”

Falling out of the NFC South race would most likely suffice. The Falcons have identical records with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. All three will be battling it out for conference supremacy as the regular season closes out.

Getting the Falcons to the playoffs would certainly ensure Smith's job. But for now, unless Atlanta were to get embarrassed the rest of the season, Smith isn't expected to get fired regardless of the end result.

Things haven't necesarily been all bad for the Falcons this season. Atlanta ranks 11th in total defense, allowing 313.9 yards per game. They've been tough against the pass, ranking ninth by allowing 203 YPG through the air.

They can't say the same for their offensive passing attack however. Desmond Ridder and company rank 21st in passing offense, averaging 204.5 YPG.

If the Falcons want to make the playoffs, they'll need to find a spark on offense. Fans have been calling for that spark since Arthur Smith was hired in 2021. Atlanta is still waiting for their first playoff appearance under Smith. But it appears they're willing to let their head coach and offense figure things out.