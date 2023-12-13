The Panthers took another big L thanks to these guys!

The Carolina Panthers' Week 14 loss to the New Orleans Saints was a disappointing display of their ongoing struggles in the 2023 NFL season. Despite a strong first half running game, the Panthers fell and extended their losing streak to six games. The passing game, led by quarterback Bryce Young, remained a major concern. This lackluster performance has left fans and analysts alike frustrated and calling for accountability at all levels of the organization. In this article, we will delve into the key personnel who are most to blame for the Panthers' disappointing loss and the broader issues plaguing the team.

Week 14 Defeat

In the latest setback of their challenging season, the Panthers found themselves contributing to their demise against the Saints. The turning point occurred in the second quarter when Johnny Hekker's punt attempt was thwarted by Saints linebacker Nephi Sewell. D'Marco Jackson capitalized on the ensuing chaos. He scooped up what was officially deemed a fumble and returned it 8 yards for a touchdown. This allowed New Orleans to establish a 14-3 lead. The Saints never looked back.

The Panthers faced additional challenges in the second half. They failed to capitalize on opportunities inside the Saints' 20-yard line twice and converted only one of two field goal attempts in those instances. Their struggles were further highlighted by a 1-of-7 performance on fourth downs. The ongoing season-long struggles of Young added to Carolina's woes, a topic we'll delve into further below.

Here we will look at the Carolina Panthers who are most to blame for their Week 14 loss vs. the New Orleans Saints.

Bryce Young's Struggles

Despite facing challenges and limited support, rookie QB Bryce Young failed to impress in the Week 14 clash against the Saints. He set a season-low completion rate of 36.1 percent. Young connected on just 13 of 36 passes for 137 yards, with three rushes for 40 yards. He also suffered a fumble, contributing to the Panthers' 28-6 defeat. His lackluster first-half performance, completing only three of 15 passes for 29 yards and losing a fumble, set a dismal tone. While the second half showed marginal improvement, the Panthers failed to score a touchdown. This left him with little to salvage from the disappointing outing. Despite finishing one rushing yard short of his career high, the concerns surrounding the 2023 first overall pick are mounting as the Panthers prepare for a Week 15 home game against the Falcons.

Questionable Offensive Strategy

Despite finding success on the ground, Offensive Coordinator Thomas Brown made puzzling calls in critical short-yardage situations. The third-quarter decision to line up in a shotgun formation from the Saints' 1-yard line resulted in a loss. This led to a subsequent 9-yard sack, an incompletion, and settling for a field goal instead of a potential 1-yard touchdown run. In the fourth quarter, Brown again abandoned a previously effective rushing strategy in favor of a less successful passing game. Needing just one yard again, Young failed to connect with running back Raheem Blackshear, who slipped on his route. There's something to say about good execution. There's also another about effective game-planning.

Receiving Woes

The Panthers' receiving corps struggled with drops. This especially impacted DJ Chark, who managed only two receptions for 26 yards. Jonathan Mingo, leading in targets but hampered by Young's inaccuracy, caught two of nine targets for 22 yards. The overall lack of production adds to the challenges faced by the Panthers' passing attack. They rank as one of the least effective in the league.

Brian Burns' Performance

As the Panthers weigh the option of placing the franchise tag on Brian Burns, the star pass-rusher is under increased scrutiny. With just one tackle recorded in this game, Burns' performance has raised questions. This is especially true compared to his impressive 12.5 sacks in the 2022 season. The defensive standout will need to step up as the Panthers navigate a difficult season.

Looking Ahead

The Carolina Panthers continue to face a challenging season, with only one win in 13 games and the impending loss of their No. 1 overall pick to the Chicago Bears. Yes, they rushed for over 200 yards in the recent loss against the New Orleans Saints. However, the Panthers' inability to convert yards into points remains a significant concern. The defense's strong showing is overshadowed by the team's offensive struggles. This definitely highlights the need for adjustments as they move forward.

In the face of a challenging season plagued by consistent setbacks, the Panthers find themselves at a crossroads. With a 1-12 record, the team grapples with formidable obstacles in its quest to forge a competitive roster. The recent loss to the Saints underscored the pressing need for offensive adjustments and improved execution in critical moments. As the Panthers prepare for a Week 15 showdown against the Falcons, they must navigate these challenges with a sense of urgency and resilience. They need effective solutions to salvage a season marked by adversity and reclaim a semblance of competitiveness in the NFL.