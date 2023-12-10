Arthur Smith and quarterback Desmond Ridder blame Falcons loss to Buccaneers on team's missed opportunities

The Atlanta Falcons had an opportunity to cement their position atop the NFC South when they met the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on their home field, but they failed to take advantage and dropped a 29-25 decision. Baker Mayfield threw a late TD pass to Cade Otton that gave the Bucs a late lead, culminating a 12-play, 75-yard drive.

#Falcons QB Desmond Ridder said: “We missed plenty of opportunities out there today.” pic.twitter.com/dMmRsnqphW — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) December 10, 2023

Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder and head coach Arthur Smith were in agreement after the game, as both men thought their team could have won the game.

Ridder and Smith each made the point that the Falcons had multiple opportunities to win the game, but Smith also looked at the opposition and gave them credit for playing a solid game. “We had our opportunities, credit to Tampa.”

Prior to the Otton touchdown, Ridder had scored on a 6-yard TD run, and then threw a 2-point conversion completion to Drake London. That play had given the Falcons a 25-22 lead.

However, the Atlanta defense was not capable of stopping the Bucs on their final drive. Mayfield completed a 32-yard pass to wide receiver Chris Godwin on a key third-down play that gave the Bucs a first down at the Falcons 15-yard line. Mayfield threw the game-winning TD pass 2 plays later.

Ridder completed 26 of 40 passes for 347 yards with 1 TD and 1 interception. Mayfield was not as productive in completing 14 of 29 passes for 144 yards, but he did throw 2 TD passes and was not intercepted.

The Bucs got a big lift from their running game as Rachaad White had 25 carries for 102 yards.