Chris graduated from the University of San Diego with a Communication Studies Degree. He spent his final year as the Sports Editor for the USDVista newspaper. He contributes about the NFL, MLB, and NBA but follows most sports. Chris also covers the San Diego Loyal SC for East Village Times.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are set for Game 2 in The Bay! Austin Reaves, Klay Thompson, and D’Angelo Russell are featured in this same-game parlay brought to you by Michelle Beadle and FanDuel.

The NBA playoffs have been on fire as of late. The Boston Celtics just dominated the Philadelphia 76ers after the Sixers stole Game 1 in Boston. The Lakers are up 1-0 on the Warriors and the Nuggets are on the verge of going up 3-0 on the Suns unless Kevin Durant and Devin Booker have something to say about it. The Knicks and Heat are squared up at 1-1 and that series has a chance to go seven games.

Let’s get right to tonight’s action. Beadle has a 3-leg parlay that has a solid chance of winning with great value.

Here are the same-game parlay odds for Game 2 in Golden State.

Same Game Parlay Odds: Lakers-Warriors Odds

Austin Reaves 4+ assists

Klay Thompson 25+ points

D’Angelo Russell 3+ made threes

This same-game parlay adds up to +696 at time of publication. Odds are subject to change.

Beadle didn’t want to have any of the bigger names in this same-game parlay and there is nothing wrong with that. However, this is an interesting one to pick.

Austin Reaves finished with just three assists in Game 1, so Beadle is expecting the former Sooner to be dishing out more asists in this contest. His teammate Russell did not shoot the ball well from deep, and neither did anyone on the Lakers. Russell ended 1-5 from deep as the team went 6-25. This parlay is banking on him draining at least three.

What should be the easiest part of this parlay is Klay Thompson finishing with 25 or more points. He ended with exactly that number in the loss and needs to continue to be a huge part of the offense. He and Curry combined to go 12-29 from deep. That isn’t horrible, but expect them to produce better numbers in this game as they need a win at home.