Charlize Theron, the 48-year-old actress, isn't holding back when it comes to embracing the natural aging process. In an interview with Allure on August 18, Theron discussed her role as the face of Dior’s new perfume L’Or de J’Adore, her experience raising her daughters, and her perspective on beauty and aging, according to AOL.

Charlize Theron talks plastic surgery rumors and makes it clear that she hasn't gone under the knife. pic.twitter.com/CO6P9wwDoa — E! News (@enews) August 18, 2023

Theron, who has been the face of Dior's J’Adore perfume for almost two decades, reflected on how she has appeared in various campaigns at different stages of her life. She also addressed the scrutiny she faces from those who observe her aging.

“My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and aging,” Theron stated. However, she pointed out that some people assume she has undergone plastic surgery. “They're like, ‘What did she do to her face?' I'm like, ‘B—-, I'm just aging! It doesn't mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.'”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Theron hasn't had plastic surgery, she emphasized that she does not judge those who have. She expressed her frustration with society's double standards, where men are often celebrated as they age, while women face criticism.

“I've always had issues with the fact that men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers,” Theron said. “I despise that concept, and I want to fight against it. But I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them. We need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey.”

Despite embracing the natural aging process, Charlize Theron humorously confessed that she misses her 25-year-old body, which could endure physical challenges without consequences. Now, as she humorously put it, “if I don't work out for three days and I go back to the gym, I can't walk.”