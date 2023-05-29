Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Charlize Theron is a popular actress who has starred in various films such as Monster, Tully, Long Shot, Mad Max: Fury Road, Snow White and the Huntsman, and many others. She is an Oscar Award winner, a Primetime Emmy Award nominee, and a three-time Kids’ Choice Awards nominee. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charlize Theron’s Net Worth in 2023.

Charlize Theron’s net worth in 2023 (Estimate): $170 million

Charlize Theron’s net worth in 2023 is $170 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Charlize Theron was born on August 7, 1975 in Benoni, Transvaal, South Africa. She studied in Putfontein Primary School. Afterward, Theron would go on to attend boarding school at National School of the Arts in Johannesburg.

After attending the National School of the Arts, Theron decided to take a career path in modeling and ballet dancing. At 16 years old, the Monster star tried her hand in modeling by joining a local competition, which saw her come away with a modeling contract that lasted for a year. On the other hand, Theron also attended Joffrey Ballet School but suffered a serious injury that put an untimely end to her ballet career.

Although Theron failed in her ballet career, this paved the way for her to become an actress. However, even then, the journey wasn’t easy for the eventual Oscar Award winning actress. After moving to Los Angeles, Theron was only working within a $300 budget, which saw her live from paycheck to paycheck. Fortunately, meeting John Crosby at a bank ultimately opened the doors for a promising acting career.

With the help of Crosby, Theron earned her first movie role in the film called Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest in an uncredited role in 1995. Just roughly a year later, Theron made her official big screen debut in the film called 2 Days in the Valley and appeared in That Thing You Do! in the same year.

In 1997, Theron scored her first starring role in the film called The Devil’s Advocate. Here, she was able to work alongside Hollywood stars Keanu Reeves and Al Pacino. The Devil’s Advocate would go on to gross $153 million around the world. For making Mary Ann Lomax come to life, Theron earned a Blockbuster Entertainment Award for Favorite Supporting Actress – Drama.

Since starring in The Devil’s Advocate, Theron would go on to star in several notable films including Mighty Joe Young, Reindeer Games, The Astronaut’s Wife, The Cider House Rules, The Yards, Men of Honor, The Legend of Bagger Vance, Sweet November, Trapped, and many others. In 2003 alone, Theron starred in a pair of notable films including The Italian Job and Monster. The former would gross $176 million and the latter at $58 million. For her performances, Theron was paid $3 million for The Italian Job and $2 million for making Aileen come to life in Monster.

In 2005, Theron scored a huge payday after earning a starring role in Aeon Flux. For starring as the main protagonist of the movie, Theron was reportedly paid a whopping $10 million. Aeon Flux would go on to gross around $53 million worldwide. Since then, Theron continued to be a fixture in the big screens by earning movie roles with films such as In the Valley of Elah, Battle in Seattle, The Burning Plan, Hancock, Prometheus, and many others.

In 2016, Theron earned another huge role in The Huntsman: Winter’s War. Starring alongside fellow Hollywood stars Chris Hemsworth and Jessica Chastain, the film would go on to gross nearly $165 million around the world. For making Ravenna come to life, Theron was paid $10 million. A year later, Theron portrayed Lorraine Broughton in 2017’s Atomic Blonde. Here, she received a solid paycheck worth $13 million, according to Parade.

During the same year she starred in Atomic Blonde, Theron also made her entrance into the Fast and Furious franchise when she portrayed the main antagonist of Cipher in The Fate of the Furious. It’s unknown how much she received for the eighth and ninth installments of Fast and Furious films. However, it has been reported that Theron received $18 million for reprising her role as Cipher in Fast X.

Theron scored another major role in 2019 when she starred as Charlotte Field opposite Seth Rogen in the comedy film Long Shot. For the role, Theron was paid a lucrative salary of $9 million, while also serving as a producer of the movie. Just a year later, Theron also starred in Netflix’s The Old Guard, which allowed her to pocket $16 million.

Given that Theron is a popular actress, it isn’t a surprise that various brands have decided to partner with the Oscar Award-winning actress. Aside from a lucrative acting career, she also earns from various endorsement deals. In the past, she has worked with various brands including Christian Dior, John Galliano, Raymond Weil, and many others. For endorsing Raymond Weil watches, Theron received $3 million.

