The fun and exciting inventory management and roguelike game Backpack Hero has now made its way to the Nintendo Switch.

Backpack Hero started as an early-access game on PC and has received many positive reviews. Now, alongside its full release on PC, and as announced during the recent Indie World Showcase, the fun inventory management roguelike Backpack hero is now also available on the Nintendo Switch.

First off, let us reiterate: Backpack Hero is now available on Nintendo Switch. To celebrate its full launch on PC, as well as its release on the Nintendo Switch, the game is currently having a 15% Sale. That is, instead of paying $19.99 for the game, interested players will instead have to pay only $16.99. However, this is not a permanent sale. Players can buy the game at a discounted price until November 21, 2023, at 11:59 PM PST.

For those not familiar with the game, let me give you a quick rundown. As the name implies, Backpack Hero centers around the player’s backpack. The backpack has a limited amount of space, in which players can store a variety of items. This includes weapons, shields, armor, food, and more. Players can then use the various items in the bag during their explorations.

Of course, it’s not as easy as just making sure items fit into your inventory, although that’s part of it. Players can also arrange their items in special ways to increase their power. For example, you can place arrows in the same row in your inventory. Alternatively, you can also place the arrows perpendicular to the bow to increase their power. As such, the player must constantly be fixing their inventory during their adventures.

As for the game’s story, it’s actually a very simple one. The game’s main character is a resident of Haversack Hill, which was destroyed. As such, the player must go on adventures to gather resources, which they can use to rebuild Haversack Hill. In doing so, the player attracts new residents, which unlocks many features in town. Shops, research, new heroes, and more. Players must continuously improve Haversack Hill and rebuild it to its former glory.

That’s all the information we have about Backpack Hero’s release on the Nintendo Switch. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.