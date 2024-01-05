Barcelona's 2-1 win over Las Palmas exposed concerns around Robert Lewandowski's declining form, sparking debate about a new striker.

Barcelona's triumphant 2-1 comeback against Las Palmas painted a tale of two halves, but Robert Lewandowski's staggering decline stole the spotlight in this La Liga clash. Despite the win, concerns loom large for Xavi's side, especially regarding the enigmatic Polish striker's form.

Barcelona faltered in a lackluster first half, with their former stars Munir El Haddadi and Sandro Ramirez combining to put Las Palmas ahead. However, the focus shifted sharply to Lewandowski's stark decline. The talismanic striker, once a pillar of dominance, seemed disconnected, barely making an impact and delivering lackluster attempts at threatening the opposition's goal.

As Lewandowski's underwhelming display raised questions about his future in the Barcelona squad, fans' discontent brewed. Many voices within the fanbase clamored for a new striker, frustrated by his minimal contribution and lack of influence on the game's outcome.

The second half saw a glimmer of hope as Ferran Torres scrapped in a crucial equalizer, sparking a resurgence in Barcelona's gameplay. However, Lewandowski's struggles persisted, contrasting his usual impactful presence on the field.

Despite the late drama, where Daley Sinkgraven's blunder gifted Barcelona the winning penalty, the victory couldn't mask the concerns surrounding Lewandowski's subdued performance.

Xavi, grappling with the aftermath of the match, faces the challenging task of resurrecting the form of key players, especially the enigma that Lewandowski has become. The early injury to Joao Cancelo only compounds the coach's worries, adding to the laundry list of issues that demand swift resolution in the Barcelona camp.

As the Catalan club savors the victory, Lewandowski's alarming dip in form presents an urgent conundrum, demanding immediate attention and potential restructuring within the squad to ensure Barcelona's forward line doesn't suffer further setbacks.