Robert Lewandowski has a bizarre clause in his contract that could see him leave Barcelona if he doesn't meet certain performance criteria.

FC Barcelona could reportedly release Robert Lewandowski as a free agent in 2025, thanks to a peculiar clause in his contract. The Polish striker, 35, made a controversial move to the La Liga giants from Bayern Munich for £42.5 million in 2022, signing a four-year deal.

Lewandowski has maintained his remarkable goalscoring form, netting 33 goals in 46 games during his debut season at the Nou Camp, adding eight more goals in 16 appearances this term. However, according to Sport, Barcelona may be able to terminate Lewandowski's contract a year early after the 2024-25 season.

This decision would hinge on the former Bayern man's performance during his third season with Barcelona. It is reported that the club would be permitted to activate the unusual clause if Lewandowski fails to participate in at least 55% of Barcelona's matches in 2024-25, either starting or playing a minimum of 45 minutes.

Lewandowski's multi-million-pound wages vary throughout the four years of his initial contract. However, allowing him to leave for free in the summer of 2025 – when the striker turns 37 – would save the club approximately £22.3 million in wages.

Barcelona continues grappling with massive debts and constantly seeks methods to reduce expenses. Therefore, prematurely removing an aging Lewandowski from the payroll if he is not a regular on the pitch could be tempting.

Xavi led the Blaugrana to the La Liga title last season despite their financial difficulties. However, they relied on low-cost transfer deals, with Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo joining on loan, while Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez were acquired as free agents.

Oriol Romeu was signed from Girona for just £3 million as the club generated cash from the sales of Nico Gonzalez, Franck Kessie, Abde Ezzalzouli, and Ousmane Dembele, the latter joining PSG for £43 million.

Barcelona currently sits fourth in the table, having lost only once in 14 matches, seven points behind Real Madrid and Girona, but with a game in hand. Additionally, they have secured their place in the Champions League knockout stages with a match to spare.