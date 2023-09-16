Barcelona manager Xavi has announced that he will sign a new deal at the club. His first priority has always been to stay with Barca, as confirmed by the club hierarchy and multiple credible journalists.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Xavi said, “I am happy at Barça; the project is continuing. My contract renewal will be announced in a few days”.

“When they speak badly of me, I laugh because you have put a lot of blame on me this year, but it turns out that I'm nominated for The Best”.

In the ever-dynamic world of football, one name consistently shines bright – Barcelona. Under the astute tutelage of their Spanish manager, the Catalan giants secured a league title in the previous season, reaffirming their dominance in Spain's top-flight football. The 2022/23 season saw Barcelona finish a remarkable 10 points ahead of their arch-rivals, Real Madrid, sending a clear message that they were back to their formidable best.

Fast forward to the current season, and Barcelona continues to set the La Liga stage on fire. In the early stages of the 2023/24 campaign, they've maintained an unbeaten streak, boasting three wins and a solitary draw from their first four fixtures. The Blaugranas' scintillating form is turning heads and leaving their competitors in awe.

The anticipation is palpable as Barcelona prepares to take on Real Betis in their next La Liga encounter scheduled for September 16th. While it's still early days in the season, this clash is laden with potential implications for both sides. Will Barcelona continue their unbeaten run and further cement their status as frontrunners? Or can Real Betis cause an upset that sends shockwaves through La Liga?

As football enthusiasts eagerly await the showdown, we know that the Barcelona players will be up for it after this announcement from Xavi. Whether you bleed Blaugrana or cheer for Betis, this upcoming fixture promises an exhilarating spectacle that reminds us why football is a beautiful game. Stay tuned for the action as the drama of La Liga unfolds.