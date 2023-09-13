Barcelona's sporting director, Deco, has confirmed that Xavi will sign a new deal at Barcelona. The Spanish manager has always expressed the desire to stay at the Camp Nou, and the announcement is getting ever closer. We believe that the agreement will be signed in the next few days.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Deco said, “Xavi will sign a new deal; he deserves to extend the contract. How many years? You will see soon, but we really trust Xavi for the future”.

There was never a question regarding the personal terms, as Xavi loves Barcelona. He has been associated with Camp Nou since he was promoted to the first team in 1998. After a trophy-laden career of over two decades, the Spaniard played the remaining years of his professional career at Al Sadd. Eventually, he took his first coaching badges with the Qatar-based club.

Afterward, he was appointed as the new Barcelona manager in 2021. Only in his second season as the Barca manager he won the La Liga title. It was Barcelona's first La Liga win since 2019. However, the only big question mark is his record in Europe. Barcelona have failed to progress past the group stages for the last two seasons under Xavi, and he would like to get things on track there.

With a new contract extension with the club, he would hope to get in more of his players and make the squad stronger. The Catalans have signed Ilkay Gundogan, Joao Cancelo, and Joao Felix in this summer.