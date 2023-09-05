Barcelona‘s head coach, Xavi Hernandez, has agreed to a contract extension with the club that will keep him at the helm until 2026, reported by goal.com. The current deal, which Xavi signed when he assumed the role of head coach in 2021, is set to expire next year. With the new contract Xavi secures his spot for the next 3 years in Barna.

Under Xavi's leadership, Barcelona clinched the Spanish La Liga title last season, finishing 10 points ahead of arch-rivals Real Madrid. The team has continued to show promise in the current season, with three wins and one draw in their first four La Liga matches, placing them just two points behind Real Madrid.

The 43-year-old former Spain and Barcelona midfielder has been instrumental in implementing his style of play and bringing stability to the club. His ability to guide Barcelona back to the pinnacle of Spanish football has been widely praised by fans and experts alike.

Details of the new contract extension are yet to be officially announced by the club, but the agreement signifies the club's long-term commitment to Xavi and his vision for the team. The extension also provides Xavi with the opportunity to continue building on his successes and further shape the future of Barcelona.

During the international break, Xavi will work with members of his squad to fine-tune their strategies and prepare for upcoming challenges. Barcelona will return to La Liga action on September 16 when they face Real Betis, and fans will be eagerly anticipating what the future holds under Xavi's continued guidance.