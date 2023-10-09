Ever since Alan Williams' mysterious departure, the Chicago Bears have been operating without a defensive coordinator. But as head coach Matt Eberflus looks to remedy the defensive problem, the Bears have one role to fill in mind.

Chicago is currently looking to hire a senior defensive analyst, via Chris Emma of 670 The Score. While Eberflus has strong ties to long-term defensive coach Rod Marinelli, the head coach said he is enjoying his retirement right now, likely taking him out of the running.

While the Bears could bring in a new senior defensive analyst, it still wouldn't solve their defensive coordinator vacancy. For now, Eberflus – who was the Indianapolis Colts DC before coming to Chicago – has been calling defensive plays. Perhaps the Bears are valuing a strong leader in a senior defensive analyst to help Eberflus run the show for the rest of the season. Then, Chicago can find a new long-term defensive coordinator heading into next season.

But whether they're hiring an analyst or a new DC, it's clear that the Bears need help on the defensive side of the ball. Through the first five weeks of the season, Chicago ranks 29th in total defense, allowing 384.2 yards per game. They've been getting gashed through the air, ranking 31st in the league by allowing 286 YPG.

The Bears will eventually need to find their defensive coordinator; Matt Eberflus can't hold onto both roles forever. But as they wait to make their larger decision, Chicago is at least considering adding to their coaching staff to give their defense an extra spark.