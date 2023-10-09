The Chicago Bears are winless no more after Thursday night's impressive win over the Washington Commanders, but the win didn't come without a price. Starting running back Khalil Herbert suffered a high ankle sprain that is expected to sideline him for multiple weeks, while Roschon Johnson suffered a concussion as well. With the running back room banged up due to injuries, the Bears have re-signed Darrynton Evans off the Miami Dolphins practice squad, according to Adam Schefter.

With Chicago RBs Khalil Herbert, Roschon Johnson and Travis Homer all exiting Thursday night’s win over the Commanders with injuries, the Bears have re-signed RB Darrynton Evans off the Dolphins’ practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2023

The signing of Darrynton Evans is important for depth purposes, as the Bears had all three of their active running backs leave the game at some point during Thursday night's win over the Commanders. It's possible that Herbert, who leads the team with 272 rushing yards on 51 carries this season, will be sent to injured reserve while he recovers from his ankle injury. Herbert has averaged 5.3 yards per attempt this season and has looked more comfortable as a receiver in his third season with the Bears.

Backing up Khalil Herbert has been Roschon Johnson, a rookie out of Texas. Johnson has been used primarily as the third-down back and has played mostly when the Bears have been facing a big point deficit. Johnson has 25 carries for 122 yards and a score this season, but will need to clear concussion protocol in order to play in Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Travis Homer suffered a hamstring injury Thursday, and his status for Chicago's next game is unclear as well.

D'Onta Foreman has been a healthy scratch to start the season, but he's expected to be active in Week 6 against Minnesota with Herbert and possibly Homer and/or Johnson being unable to play.

Darrynton Evans played in six games for the Bears in the 2022 season, and will rejoin the team to provide added backfield depth ahead of the week 6 matchup with the Vikings.