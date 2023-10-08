Just as the Chicago Bears begin showing some major promise on offense with Justin Fields leading the way, starting running back Khalil Herbert is slated to miss a chunk of time with an injury.

Herbert injured his ankle in the Bears' Week 5 win over the Washington Commanders and is expected to miss multiple weeks, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. His 272 rushing yards are the 11th-most in the NFL and his 5.3 yards per attempt are a top-10 mark, meaning that Chicago has a very important player to replace for the near future.

Previously, there was some optimism that Herbert would be fine, as the Bears' 25-year-old running back said that he was all good after the game. Making things even less fortunate for Chicago is the team's RB2, Roschon Johnson, suffering a concussion and Travis Homer dealing with a hamstring issue. The team is now adding to its backfield as its depth becomes shaky behind Justin Fields.

To add some depth at running back, the Bears are bringing back Darrynton Evans, according to Pelissero. The 25-year-old was a part of the Miami Dolphins practice squad and spent last season with the Bears after two seasons with the Tennessee Titans. Evans appeared in six games last season, compiling 97 yards from scrimmage. While his career sample size of 30 carries isn’t all that great, he has averaged 4.2 rushing yards per attempt over his three-year career.

Fortunately, the Bears have plenty of time to rest up for Week 6 after playing on Thursday Night Football. Chicago will host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6.