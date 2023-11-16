Bellator 301 continues on the main card with a fight between Raufeon Stots and Danny Sabatello. Check out our UFC odds series for our Stots-Sabatello prediction.

Bellator 301: Yaroslav Amosov vs. Jason Jackson continues on the main card with the featured bout in the bantamweight division with a rematch between Raufeon Stots and Danny Sabatello. Stots fell short in his bid to win Bellator's Bantamweight Grand Prix when he got knocked out by Patchy Mix meanwhile, Sabatello was able to rebound after his Semifinal Grand Prix loss to Stots winning his next fight only to drop his last fight against Magomed Magomedov via guillotine choke. With that said, check out our Bellator odds series for our Stots-Sabatello prediction and pick.

Raufeon Stots (19-2) hype ended when he was tasked with taking on the eventual winner of the tournament Patchy Mix who brutally knocked him out with a perfectly timed knee. Stots will be looking to make this rematch with Danny Sabatello more decisive and get back on track this Friday night at Bellator 301.

Danny Sabatello (14-3) lost a close split decision to Raufeon Stots in their first encounter and was able to go 1-1 in his next two bouts after that loss. He is coming off only his second loss of his Bellator career in his last fight against Magomed Magomedov and is looking to right the ship and get back on track against an arch nemesis Raufeon Stots.

Here are the Bellator Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

Bellator 301 Odds: Raufeon Stots-Danny Sabatello Odds

Raufeon Stots: +114

Danny Sabatello: -135

Over 2.5 Rounds: -330

Under 2.5 Rounds: N/A

How to Watch Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello

TV: Showtime

Stream: Showtime

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Raufeon Stots Will Win

Raufeon Stots looked like he was poised to become the lightweight Grand Prix winner but Patchy Mix had other plans. Stots has now gone back to the drawing back and is looking to get back on track against a familiar foe.

Stots is a collegiate wrestler much like his counterpart but also possesses punching power which has shown to be the difference maker like it was in their first fight. He was able to defend the grappling exchanges and get back to his feet when Sabatello attempted to take this fight to the mat which is the exact same gameplan that Stots will have coming into this bout on Friday night. If he can execute this, we could see a similar fight as we had in the first one with Stots getting his hand raised in the end.

Why Danny Sabatello Will Win

Danny Sabatello made a name for himself for trash trash-talking that he does inside and outside of the Bellator cage. He has amassed a 4-2 record with the promotion and is looking to get one of his losses back when he takes on fellow bantamweight contender Raufeon Stots.

In their first encounter, Sabatello was narrowly defeated and ultimately lost via split decision. His wrestling is some of the best in the bantamweight division and will need to play a major factor in this fight if he wants to get the job done. While Sabatello's striking isn't bad it certainly wouldn't be his best way of getting back into the win column on Friday night. If Sabatello is able to get this fight to the mat and keep it there he has a chance to score the upset and get back into the win column.

Final Raufeon Stots-Danny Sabatello Prediction & Pick

There is certainly no love lost between these two and it will spill out inside the Bellator cage this Friday night. With that said, it is hard to expect this fight to go any differently than their first fight but with this fight being only three rounds it certainly makes this fight that much closer. Stots took over the later rounds as Sabatello started to slow down after his relentless takedown attempts in their first fight.

This time around Stots will not have the opportunity to bank on a late surge to pour it on and will need to start faster if he wants to be victorious in his second fight with Sabatello. Meanwhile, Sabatello needs to do what he does best and that is put on a wrestling pace that is hard for even Stots to match especially in just a three-round fight. Ultimately, Stots is going to look to bring it to Sabetello on the feet but the takedowns will be the difference maker and Sabatello should be able to control Stots for enough time throughout the course of the first two rounds to get the nod on the judge's scorecards for yet another close decision.

Final Raufeon Stots-Danny Sabatello Prediction & Pick: Danny Sabatello (-135), Over 2.5 Rounds (-330)