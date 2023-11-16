Bellator 301 continues on the main card with a fight between Yaroslav Amosov and Jason Jackson. Check out our UFC odds series for our Amosov-Jackson prediction.

Bellator 301: Yaroslav Amosov vs. Jason Jackson continues on the main card with the main event fight for the welterweight championship between the champion Yaorslav Amosav and Jason Jackson. Amosov has been a menace since signing up to be a Bellator welterweight contender winning all eight of his fights with the promotion while becoming the welterweight champion meanwhile, Jackson has been surging in Bellator's welterweight division since joining in 2018 winning seven of his eight fights while winning his last six fights en route to his first crack the welterweight title. With that said, check out our Bellator odds series for our Amosov-Jackson prediction and pick.

Yaroslav Amosov (27-0) has been a nightmare for Bellator's welterweight division ever since stepping foot inside the Bellator cage. He has now won eight straight in Bellator as well as all 27 of his professional bouts as he looks to make it win number nine in the Bellator cage when he puts his welterweight title on the line against Jason Jackson Friday night at Bellator 301.

Jason Jackson (16-4) tried his luck on the Contender Series where he suffered an injury mid-fight which led to him losing and not getting a UFC contract. That couldn't have worked better for him as he is now 8-1 in Bellator with a chance to become Bellator's welterweight champion when he takes on Yaroslav Amosov.

Here are the Bellator Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

Bellator 301 Odds: Yaroslav Amosov-Jason Jackson Odds

Yaroslav Amosov: -470

Jason Jackson: +360

Over 4.5 Rounds: -180

Under 4.5 Rounds: +140

How to Watch Yaroslav Amosov vs. Jason Jackson

TV: Showtime

Stream: Showtime

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Yaroslav Amosov Will Win

Yaroslav Amosov has been a one-man wrecking crew since coming into his Bellator debut back in 2018. He has won all eight of his fights inside the Bellator cage while capturing the welterweight championship after defeating Douglas Lima and then did one better dominating Logan Storley in his first title defense.

He now gets to take on the surging Jason Jackson who has made a ton of strides since losing his first fight inside the Bellator cage. Jackson has won six straight fights since while he most recently dominated Douglas Lima. Amosov has shown the ability to dominate his opponents no matter where the fight goes and this should be no different in this fight with Jackson. If Amosov can mix it up on the feet and on the mat he can make this fight reminiscent of his win over Lima this Friday night.

Why Jason Jackson Will Win

Jason Jackson the Kill Cliff FC product has been on an absolute tear winning six straight fights as he comes into his first title shot in the Bellator cage. He is taking on his stiffest competition to date in the undefeated Ukrainian welterweight Yaroslav Amosov who's been dominating the competition.

Jason Jackson has made a ton of strides as he progressed in his career and has now put himself in the position to capture Bellator gold this Friday night at Bellator 301. He has the striking acumen to really put on a clinic on the feet against Amosov if he is able to keep the fight on the fight at kicking range. As long as he can utilize his height, reach, and movement on the feet to keep himself off the mat he can get the job done and become the newest welterweight champion.

Final Yaroslav Amosov-Jason Jackson Prediction & Pick

This is a fantastic matchup between the two best welterweights that Bellator has to offer. Yaroslav Amosov has been nothing short of dominant during his run in Bellator. He will now be looking to continue his dominance when he puts his title on the line for a second time when he takes on rising contender Jason Jackson who's been on a tear.

Jason Jackson has been long deserving of his chance at becoming the welterweight champion and his time has finally come on Friday night. He has progressed mightily over time showing that he can compete with Bellator's best in all facets of the fight game. Even though Amosov has been on this tear this fight will be a lot closer than the betting line indicates and while on paper Amosov should get the job done, I will have to side with the surging contender Jason Jackson who has only gotten better and better throughout each and every fighter as he picks apart the undefeated Yaroslav Amosov on the feat en route to becoming the next welterweight champion.

Final Yaroslav Amosov-Jason Jackson Prediction & Pick: Yaroslav Amosov (-470), Over 4.5 Rounds (-180)