Bellator 301 continues on the main card with a fight between Sergio Pettis and Patchy Mix. Check out our UFC odds series for our Pettis-Mix prediction.

Bellator 301: Yaroslav Amosov vs. Jason Jackson kicks off the main card with a fight in the co-main event for the bantamweight championship between the champion Sergio Pettis and Bellator's Bantamweight Grand Prix winner Patchy Mix. Pettis is the current Bellator bantamweight champion after successfully defending his title for the first time since returning from injury against Patricio Pitbull, since Mix lost his first chance at being the bantamweight champion he has won five straight winning the Bantamweight Grand Prix and his second shot at winning the bantamweight title. With that said, check out our Bellator odds series for our Pettis-Mix prediction and pick.

Sergio Pettis (23-5) suffered a brutal ACL tear as he geared up for his Bantamweight Grand Prix fight which ultimately took him out of the tournament. Since returning from his injury, he dominated the Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull successfully defending his bantamweight championship for the second time. Now, he will be looking to defend his title for a second time when he takes on Patchy Mix this Friday night.

Patchy Mix (18-1) dominated the competition in the Bellator Grand Prix as he was able to get past former bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi, Magomed Magomedov, and Raufeon Stots. He will be looking to stake his claim as the best bantamweight fighter in all of Bellator when he takes on Bellator's bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis.

Here are the Bellator Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

Bellator 301 Odds: Sergio Pettis-Patchy Mix Odds

Sergio Pettis: +164

Patchy Mix: -198

Over 4.5 Rounds: -115

Under 4.5 Rounds: -115

How to Watch Sergio Pettis vs. Patchy Mix

TV: Showtime

Stream: Showtime

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Sergio Pettis Will Win

Sergio Pettis has defied the odds time and time again during his run as Bellator's bantamweight champion. Pettis was an underdog in each of his last three title fights and this time around is no different. The younger brother of one of the biggest stars in MMA Anthony Pettis, has finally come out from behind his brother's shadow and really made a name for himself in Bellator.

Pettis has yet another tough title defense in front of him when he takes on the surging Patchy Mix. Mix is a grappler by trade but has been processing mightily in the standup making him a threat wherever this fight takes place. With that said, Pettis is and always has been a great striker and if he is able to keep this fight on the feet and at his preferred range he has a great chance of defending his bantamweight title for a third time this Friday night at Bellator 301.

Why Patchy Mix Will Win

Patchy Mix is hoping the second time is the charm as he contends for the undisputed bantamweight championship when he takes on Bellator's bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis. It seems like Mix needed to lose that first title fight against Juan Archuletta to grow to become the fighter he is today.

Mix showed in his last fight that he is not just a grappler but he is an all-around mixed martial artist after he was able to brutally knock out Pettis' former teammate Raufeon Stots via a violent knee-knockout. However, in this fight against Pettis, the easiest path to victory would be to utilize his strength and his grappling to dominate him on the mat. As long as he can takedown Pettis with ease as he did to almost all of his previous opponents he can control him on the mat until he eventually gets the finish.

Final Sergio Pettis-Patchy Mix Prediction & Pick

This is a fantastic fight in the bantamweight division which will solidify who is the best bantamweight in all of Bellator when the champ Sergio Pettis takes on No. 1 contender and the Bellator Bantamweight Grand Prix winner Patchy Mix. Pettis has proved everyone wrong time and time again and he will be looking to do it four times in a row as he comes in as the betting underdog for a fourth straight time.

Mix on the other hand was given a much better chance on the betting lines as opposed to Pettis throughout his time in the Grand Prix tournament. He is an exceptional wrestler and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt who will have an easy time if he is able to take Pettis down to the canvas. Ultimately, Pettis will be at his best when he's operating as his preferred range on the feet but it will be Mix will be able to dictate where this fight takes place and that will be on the mat as he takes down Pettis and dominates him there to become the undisputed bantamweight champion.

Final Sergio Pettis-Patchy Mix Prediction & Pick: Patchy Mix (-198), Over 4.5 Rounds (-115)