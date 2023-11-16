Bellator 301 continues on the main card with a fight between AJ McKee and Sidney Outlaw. Check out our UFC odds series for our McKee-Outlaw prediction.

Bellator 301: Yaroslav Amosov vs. Jason Jackson continues on the main card with a fight in the lightweight division between the former featherweight champion AJ McKee and Sidney Outlaw. McKee had to pull out of his quarterfinal Grand Prix matchup against Patricky Pitbull due to injury but is riding a two-fight winning streak coming into this fight at Bellator 301 meanwhile, Outlaw got back into the win column defeating Islam Mamedov in his most recent bout. With that said, check out our Bellator odds series for our McKee-Outlaw prediction and pick.

AJ McKee (20-1) had to withdraw from his quarterfinal matchup with Patricky Pitbull due to injury and now will be looking to continue his winning ways in his new weight class in the lightweight division to put his name into the mix for a potential title shot against the potential winner of the lightweight Grand Prix. First, he will have to go through fellow lightweight contender Sidney Outlaw this Friday night at Bellator 301.

Sidney Outlaw (17-5) was suspended briefly for taking a banned substance prior to his quarterfinal matchup against Mansour Barnaoui and thus was taken out of the tournament. He then served his suspension and most recently came back and dominated Islam Mamedov who is the training partner of the now former Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov. Outlaw will be looking for the biggest win of his Bellator career when he takes on the former Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee.

Here are the Bellator Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

Bellator 301 Odds: AJ McKee-Sidney Outlaw Odds

AJ McKee: -290

Sidney Outlaw: +235

Over 1.5 Rounds: -180

Under 1.5 Rounds: +140

How to Watch AJ McKee vs. Sidney Outlaw

TV: Showtime

Stream: Showtime

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why AJ McKee Will Win

AJ McKee was once considered one of the best fighters in the entire Bellator organization when he was undefeated knocking out Patricio Pitbull to claim the featherweight championship. He then subsequently lost the title in his first title defense to the aforementioned Pitbull in their rematch. That ultimately was his last fight at featherweight and has since moved up to lightweight where he is looking to go 3-0 in this Friday's matchup.

He has a tall task ahead of him against the very tough and gritty Sidney Outlaw. McKee will certainly have a big advantage on the feet at distance against Outlaw who will be looking to take him for a ride if he gets ahold of him. McKee does have a grappling background but one he will not utilize to keep this fight on his feet. If he can avoid being stuck underneath Outlaw and scramble back to his feet he should be able to pour it on Outlaw and get the victory.

Why Sidney Outlaw Will Win

Sidney Outlaw was able to get back into this win column after taking only his second loss inside the Bellator cage when he dominated Islam Mamedov for three full rounds. Outlaw made Mamedov look like he'd never grappled a day in his life as he was able to do as he pleased taking him, rinsing, and repeating for the entirety of the fight. He also looked to be the better striker on the feet as well in that matchup.

Outlaw will be attempting to get the biggest win of his Bellator career by taking out the former featherweight champion AJ McKee. While McKee is dangerous on the feet and off of his back with his Jiu-Jitsu, Outlaw has some serious power in his hands and has the wrestling and stifling top game to make this an extremely tough fight for McKee. If Outlaw can stay composed on the feet and take McKee down at will he can potentially outwork him and get his second win in a row.

Final AJ McKee-Sidney Outlaw Prediction & Pick

AJ McKee is still considered one of the best fighters in all of Bellator meanwhile, Outlaw is out to prove that he is the best lightweight in the world which should make for a fantastic stylistic matchup. McKee has the ability to hurt Outlaw much like Tofiq Musayev did by knocking him out in just 27 seconds in the first round but he has to be cautious and not overextend on any of his strikes or Outlaw could counter and take him down.

Ultimately, McKee's takedown defense should be good enough to at least get back to his feet if he does get taken down and when this fight on the feet he will be the one that will be inflicting the most damage to the point where he either gets the knockout midway through the fight or gets the unanimous decision nod to make it three in a row in his quest for the lightweight title.

Final AJ McKee-Sidney Outlaw Prediction & Pick: AJ McKee (-290), Over 1.5 Rounds (-180)