Which players should the Bengals cut?

The Cincinnati Bengals will gear up to fortify their roster for the upcoming 2024 NFL season. Following a 9-8 finish and a narrow miss of the playoffs in 2023, the team is focused on strategic player maneuvers to address areas needing improvement. This article delves into three players the Bengals should contemplate parting ways with during the offseason: Germaine Pratt, Mike Hilton, and Nick Scott. We explore the potential impact of these roster adjustments on the team's performance. That would be crucial for their quest to enhance their game and mount a return to the playoffs next season.

Bengals' 2023 Season

The Bengals' journey through the 2023 NFL season was marked by highs and lows, highlighted by the injury to star QB Joe Burrow. Despite glimpses of promise and resilience, the team faltered in key moments, denting their postseason ambitions. Led by Burrow, the Bengals' offense at times showcased flashes of brilliance, with notable contributions from wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Nevertheless, injuries and inconsistencies in certain positions undermined the team's overall progress.

The Bengals fell short of surpassing their 12-4 record from 2022, facing a decisive setback with a 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. That's when Burrow was sidelined by a season-ending injury. A Week 17 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs sealed their fate. It marked their first playoff absence since 2020.

Struggling to a 5-4 start, the Bengals encountered a pivotal moment in Week 11 when they lost Burrow to a wrist injury. Despite this setback, backup Jake Browning exceeded expectations. He guided the Bengals to their third consecutive winning season. However, they finished dead last in the AFC North.

Offseason Considerations

The handling of Tee Higgins' situation emerges as the most compelling offseason narrative for the Bengals. Reports suggest that contract extension discussions between Higgins and the team have raised questions about his future with the Bengals. Sure, circumstances could evolve. However, a potential tag-and-trade scenario looms. This is especially true with considerations for a Chase extension.

On the flip side, someone like cornerback Mike Hilton presents an attractive option for multiple teams. Trading or releasing him could provide the Bengals with a significant cap relief. Yes, limited viable trade candidates exist. However, the Bengals might pursue a win-now strategy. That entails possibly trading their first-round pick for a seasoned veteran who could propel them toward success. Aside from Hilton, there are a couple of other likely cut candidates out there.

Here we will look at the three cut candidates on the Cincinnati Bengals' roster entering the 2024 NFL offseason.

Germaine Pratt, LB

Germaine Pratt's situation revolves around his value proposition. In 2024, he will become the ninth-highest-paid linebacker in the league. However, his on-field contributions don't necessarily match that salary. He ranked 54th out of 83 linebackers graded by PFF this past season. Pratt just lacks the impact expected from such a high salary. While consistency is valuable, the Bengals could likely find a more cost-effective option to fill his role. Since none of Pratt's salary is guaranteed, releasing him would open up $6.9 million in cap space.

Mike Hilton, CB

With only $1 million of Hilton's 2024 cap hit guaranteed, the Bengals stand to save $6.5 million against the cap by parting ways with him. Remember that the team anticipates significant expenditures with notable free agents looming. Players like Tee Higgins, DJ Reader, Tyler Boyd, and Jonah Williams are key priorities. Meanwhile, Ja'Marr Chase becomes extension-eligible and Trey Hendrickson enters free agency next year. Sure, Hilton performed well as the team's slot corner this season. However, the Bengals have a viable replacement in-house with Dax Hill. He displayed versatility in both safety and slot roles, albeit appearing more comfortable in the latter.

88 Weekly Wildcard Mike Hilton#Madden24 pic.twitter.com/VfWhT2C1S0 — Madden 24 MUT News (@MUTNews24) January 31, 2024

Nick Scott, S

Yes, cutting Scott would only yield $2.3 million in cap savings. That said, his diminished role by the end of the season makes the decision pretty straightforward. Initially brought in as a veteran presence and insurance for rookie Jordan Battle, Scott's playing time waned as Battle's performance improved. Towards the season's conclusion, Scott saw minimal action. He averaged only 8-10 snaps per game. With confidence in Battle's abilities, the Bengals should comfortably consider parting ways with Scott heading into the 2024 season.

Looking Ahead

The Cincinnati Bengals face critical decisions as they navigate the complexities of the 2024 offseason. Evaluating potential roster adjustments underscores the team's commitment to maximizing performance while managing cap space effectively. These entail the potential release of guys like Germaine Pratt, Mike Hilton, and Nick Scott. As they bid farewell to familiar faces and explore avenues for improvement, the Bengals must balance short-term needs with long-term aspirations. This is especially true amidst impending contract negotiations and free agency considerations. The offseason represents a pivotal juncture for the Bengals. It offers opportunities to reinforce strengths, address weaknesses, and chart a course toward sustained success in the competitive AFC North division.