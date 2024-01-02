The Chiefs have some concerns after their close Week 17 win!

In their Week 17 showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Kansas City Chiefs secured a 25-17 victory, securing their eighth consecutive AFC West title. However, the win does not overshadow the persistent concerns that loom over the team. Despite the triumph and the defensive prowess displayed in the second half, there remain areas of worry that demand the Chiefs' attention.

Week 17 Win

In a season fraught with challenges, the Kansas City Chiefs faced yet another hurdle in their quest for victory. Despite emerging triumphant, the win was not without its struggles. The defense showcased its prowess by clamping down on the Bengals in the latter part of the game. Notably, the offense achieved a milestone with a 100-yard receiver and a 100-yard rusher. That's a feat not previously accomplished this season. Although the Week 17 triumph secures the Chiefs' 10-6 record and the third seed in the AFC playoffs, it is imperative to scrutinize the persisting concerns despite the success in Week 17.

The Chiefs overcame a challenging first half against the Cincinnati Bengals here. Andy Reid's team eventually found their rhythm and accomplished the mission at hand. Consequently, the Chiefs are now the third seed in the AFC. Their 10th win solidified their place in the postseason. A combination of timely defensive plays and sufficient contributions from the offense and special teams secured the victory in Week 17. The next challenge awaits in the form of a regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here we will look at the Kansas City Chiefs' biggest concerns despite their Week 17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Weak Wideouts?

Marquez Valdes-Scantling faced another challenging game. This extended his difficult season marked by missed opportunities. Despite an impressive performance against the Bengals just 12 months ago, Valdes-Scantling's recent showing fell short of expectations. He failed to capitalize on a crucial wide-open crosser and couldn't connect on a deep pass from Mahomes. Instead, they settled for a meager 3-yard quick screen catch. Despite consistent opportunities provided by the Chiefs, the outcomes have been persistently disappointing. This underscores a concerning trend for the wide receiver throughout this season.

As a whole, though, the Chiefs' offense has grappled with a revolving door at the wide receiver position throughout the entire season. Various players have alternated between stepping up and fading. Of course, injuries and suspensions have also added to the challenges. As the year progressed, calls emerged for Kansas City to streamline its approach.

One bright spot here was Rashee Rice. He continued to lead the wide receiver group in snaps with 42. Valdes-Scantling closely followed at 38. Additionally, Justin Watson (24) and Richie James (12) received double-digit reps. Meanwhile, Justyn Ross (7) and Mecole Hardman (5) brought up the rear of the group. This still accounted for six wideouts cycling through the course of the game. The return of Kadarius Toney from his hip injury and the potential increased involvement of Hardman adds further complexity. We don't think this crowded situation will bode well. MVS is clearly not WR1 material. In fact, it doesn't seem like anyone is.

Mecole Hardman

Speaking of receivers, Mecole Hardman's return from a thumb injury didn't make the impact many had anticipated. Playing only five offensive snaps, he went untargeted and failed to log any special teams reps. Sure, there were expectations for Hardman's speed to inject a new dynamic into the Kansas City offense. That said, it seems that any potential benefits may not be realized for at least another week, if at all.

Travis Kelce could be that guy, but he wasn't in Week 17. The Chiefs' All-Pro tight end faced his ninth consecutive game held under 100 yards receiving. His recent performance saw him held under 50 yards for the third straight game and under 30 yards for the second time in three weeks. The challenges for Kelce continue. This leaves him just 16 yards short of another 1,000-yard season. The question remains whether he will play in the Week 18 finale against the Chargers, potentially putting an end to his historic streak.

Wanya Morris

Rookie left tackle Wanya Morris is experiencing a growing struggle with each passing game. Despite a strong presence in the run game, Morris faced difficulties in pass protection. He got beaten by Trey Hendrickson, resulting in a strip-sack against Mahomes. Yes, his run-blocking remains commendable. However, Morris needs to refine his skills in pass protection to secure a stable position on the Kansas City offensive line.

Looking Ahead

Despite the Kansas City Chiefs clinching the AFC West title with a Week 17 win over the Bengals, several lingering concerns persist. These include Marquez Valdes-Scantling's struggles to capitalize on opportunities and Wanya Morris's challenges in pass protection. We also have Travis Kelce's diminishing production and Mecole Hardman's return not living up to expectations. In all, these paint a complex picture for the team as they approach the playoffs. Yes, the victory adds another accolade to the Chiefs' impressive season. However, addressing these issues becomes paramount if they want to successfully defend their title. The road ahead demands a comprehensive evaluation of individual performances and collective strategies to ensure the Chiefs remain formidable contenders in their quest for a championship.