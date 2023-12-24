Jake Browning had lofty passing statistics. Joe Mixon commented on his best qualities.

The Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon has a history of regular season and playoff success. The former Oklahoma Sooners star has spent all seven of his professional years with the Bengals and was hoping for a better season than the way things have unfolded so far in the Queen City for 2023.

The Bengals' Orlando Brown Jr. shared his thoughts on Jake Browning which have illuminated the team's faith in the backup QB turned-starter. Browning revealed his “epic Super Bowl mentality” for each game.

While Browning threw for over 300 yards against the Steelers on Saturday in a 34-11 loss, he also had three interceptions.

Mixon shared his thoughts on Browning after the game according to a report by Charlie Clifford on X.

Joe Mixon on Jake Browning’s struggles against the Steelers: “That is part of it. Growing pains. I think Jake has been doing a hell of a job, especially taking initiative and criticizing himself. I think that everyone in here (locker room) should do that honestly. And I think we… — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) December 24, 2023

“Especially the offensive line!” one fan said in response to the “growing pains” comment on X.

Mixon ran for 43 yards on 11 carries for the Bengals, a far cry from the star running back's usual production.

Bengals Hit the Road to Face Chiefs

The Bengals are now the number 10 seed in the American Football Conference (AFC) and have lost the tiebreaker to the Steelers. Both teams are 8-7 and on the outside looking in with chances of less than 20 percent to make the playoffs.

The Bengals' final two games are a road matchup with the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs and a home game against the current number five seed Cleveland.

Wins in the final two contests could go a long way toward restoring the team's confidence for a playoff run next season, at the very least.