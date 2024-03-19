With the NFL offseason in full swing, the Cincinnati Bengals prepare for the pivotal 2024 NFL Draft. Eyeing a deeper roster and a return to the playoffs in the upcoming season, the Bengals will give each draft selection significant weight in shaping the team's trajectory. In this Bengals' 3-round mock draft, we explore potential picks poised to propel Cincinnati to new heights in the coming campaign.
Cincinnati Bengals' 2023 Season Recap
The Bengals concluded the 2023 campaign with a commendable 9-8 record. That's despite enduring a season-ending injury to star QB Joe Burrow. However, they still fell short of securing a coveted playoff spot and fell to last place in the AFC North. Despite glimpses of brilliance throughout the season, injuries and inconsistency marred their performance in crucial moments.
Facing adversity early in the season with a 5–4 start, the Bengals encountered a significant setback in Week 11. That's when they lost Burrow to a season-ending wrist injury. Despite this setback, backup Jake Browning exceeded expectations. He guided the team to an 8–6 record and maintained playoff contention. However, consecutive losses to the Steelers and Chiefs dashed their postseason hopes.
Draft Context
Amidst a flurry of offseason activity, the Bengals have been notably active in free agency. The acquisition of Geno Stone emerges as a notable addition. He addresses a crucial need in the young secondary by securing a veteran safety. Stone's departure from division rival Baltimore, following a stellar season marked by seven interceptions and nine passes defended, bolsters Cincinnati's defensive backfield.
In the backfield, the decision to sign Zack Moss and subsequently part ways with Joe Mixon signals a strategic shift. Sure, Mixon exhibited efficiency. However, Moss brings a dynamic element, evidenced by his impressive performance in Indianapolis.
Furthermore, the addition of Mike Gesicki offers promise. He should fill a void in the Bengals' receiving tight end corps. Gesicki's arrival addresses a deficiency from the previous season and offers potential dividends in enhancing Cincinnati's passing game.
Here we will look at the possible three-round mock draft picks for the Cincinnati Bengals at the 2024 NFL Draft.
Round 1, Pick No. 18 – Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
Standing at an impressive 6’3 and weighing 215 pounds, Rome Odunze arrives from an exceptional season with the Washington Huskies. He boasts impressive statistics of 92 receptions for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns. Odunze's athleticism is striking for his size. He also has remarkable flexibility adjusted for his stature. His exceptional ability to control the catch point with patience distinguishes him as a top rookie wideout.
In another draft class, Odunze would undoubtedly emerge as the top wide receiver prospect. His compatibility with Ja’Marr Chase is particularly noteworthy. Drawing comparisons to three-time Pro Bowler Art Monk, Odunze exhibits similar potential for long-term impact. Both players share a streamlined style with robust frameworks across all three levels of the field.
Yes, Monk's vertical prowess was evident. However, his capacity for separation, threat after the catch, and unwavering consistency in catching the football made him a formidable force. Odunze mirrors these traits. This makes him a promising prospect poised for immediate success.
Round 2, Pick No. 49 – T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
T’Vondre Sweat is an imposing figure on the field. He utilizes his strength and footwork to maintain gap integrity effectively. The Texas Longhorns standout employs adept hand usage to disengage from blocks, showcasing prowess in disrupting running plays. Despite not dazzling in testing, Sweat demonstrates a quick burst off the line. That's coupled with explosive hips, rendering him disruptive to opposing blocking schemes.
Critics often highlight Sweat's snap count as a concern. However, statistical analysis suggests otherwise. Sweat averaged 36 snaps per game last season, surpassing his teammate Byron Murphy II. With the Bengals grappling with the loss of DJ Reader to the Detroit Lions, Sweat emerges as a viable candidate to fill that need. However, Cincinnati must acquire a reliable veteran presence to complement Sweat and manage his workload effectively.
Round 3, Pick No. 80 – Brandon Coleman, OL, TCU
In the third round, the Bengals will bolster their offensive line with the selection of Brandon Coleman from TCU. Coleman's versatility and sound technique position him as a valuable asset for Cincinnati's front line. His adeptness in safeguarding Joe Burrow's blindside and creating running lanes underscores the Bengals' commitment to fortifying their offense. Remember that providing Burrow with ample protection is priority No. 1.
Coleman's potential extends beyond upgrading the guard position, too. He offers flexibility to transition to tackle if necessary. With Burrow's protection remaining a top priority, Coleman's addition reinforces the Bengals' offensive foundation. He ensures stability and reliability in the trenches.
Looking Ahead
The Cincinnati Bengals' 2024 draft strategy reflects a meticulous approach aimed at addressing key areas of need. At the same time, they can capitalize on opportunities to enhance team dynamics. Rome Odunze injects potency into the receiving corps, and T’Vondre Sweat fortifies the defensive line. Meanwhile, Brandon Coleman bolsters the offensive front. As such, Cincinnati is poised for a transformative draft class. As the offseason unfolds and the anticipation builds towards the NFL Draft, the Bengals stand at the precipice of potential resurgence in 2024.