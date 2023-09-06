The NFL season is here, and we are here to look at the toughest division in football. Come with us as we share our NFL odds series, make a 2023-2024 AFC North Champion prediction, and pick for one of the best divisions in the league.

The AFC North pits the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, and Pittsburgh Steelers, all duking it out for a chance at the division crowd. Curiously, any of these teams have a legitimate chance at the division title. Let's see how they stack up.

Here are the AFC North NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: AFC North Odds

Cincinnati Bengals: +150

Baltimore Ravens: +210

Cleveland Browns: +400

Pittsburgh Steelers: +470

Why The Bengals Will Win the AFC North

The Bengals went 12-4 last season and won the AFC North for the second season in a row. Now, they look to try for a third straight division crown. The Bengals have won the division four times since 2010. Ultimately, Zac Taylor has turned this team around and will enter his fifth season as head coach of the Bengals. Joe Burrow will be back for another shot at a title. Significantly, he passed for 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Burrow had a decent running game to rely on as Joe Mixon rushed 210 times for 814 yards and seven touchdowns on a 3.9 yards per carry mark.

Ja'Marr Chase had 87 receptions for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns despite missing a couple of games due to injury. Additionally, Tee Higgins had 74 catches for 1,029 yards and seven scores, while Tyler Boyd had 60 receptions for 441 yards and two touchdowns. The Bengals have an elite offense. Also, they have a decent defense that can make stops.

Why The Ravens Will Win the AFC North

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

The Ravens finished second in the AFC North as they went 10-7 last season. Yet, they have not won the division since 2019, when they were coming off back-to-back division titles. The Ravens have won four division titles since 2010. Furthermore, they remain a competitive team as John Harbaugh returns for his 16th season as head coach of the Ravens.

Lamar Jackson signed a contract extension and is now the highest-paid player in the NFL. Thus, the Ravens hope he can excel again. Jackson passed for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Meanwhile, he rushed 112 times for 764 yards and three scores. J.K. Dobbins rushed 92 times for 520 yards and two touchdowns. Likewise, Mark Andrews caught 73 passes for 847 yards and five touchdowns. The Ravens added Odell Beckham Jr. and drafted Zay Flowers to add to their core. Now, they must click. The defense must improve to give the Ravens a chance.

Why The Browns Will Win the AFC North

The Browns have not won the AFC North since 1989. Thus, they are still looking for that elusive division championship. Kevin Stafanski returns for his fourth season as head coach of the Browns and is 27-25 through three seasons.

But the real story will be how Deshaun Watson performs. Ultimately, he tossed for 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions in limited action in his return from a suspension. Nick Chubb is back after rushing 302 times for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns while catching 27 passes for 239 yards and one score. Meanwhile, Amari Cooper is also back after catching 78 passes for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns.

The defense struggled in stopping the run last year. However, the pass rush continued to excel as Myle Garrett notched 16 sacks. The Browns hope to keep improving in stopping the run to help the pass rush continue to gain the advantage.

Why The Steelers Will Win the AFC North

The Steelers finished 9-8 in 2022, and Mike Tomlin continued his streak of never having a losing record. However, they have not won the AFC North since 2020. But the Steelers have won the AFC North five times since 2020. Now, they hope to use their defensive strengths to get there again. Tomlin enters his 17th season and is 171-102-2 over a long and storied career.

Kenny Pickett will be the quarterback again. Ultimately, he looks to improve after throwing for 2,404 yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Pickett also rushed 55 times for 237 yards and three scores. Meanwhile, running back Najee Harris rushed 272 times for 1,038 yards and seven touchdowns. Diontae Johnson caught 86 passes for 882 yards but failed to score a touchdown. Meanwhile, George Pickens had 52 catches for 801 yards and four touchdowns.

But the rise and fall of the Steelers will hinge on TJ Watt and his health. Significantly, they struggled when he was out last season. The Steelers need him healthy to have a chance. Also, they need Joey Porter Jr. to make an impact in his first season.

Final AFC North Prediction & Pick

The AFC North is a very gritty division. However, the Bengals have the best team when healthy. Assuming they stay healthy, the Bengals should win it for the third year in a row.

Final AFC North Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Bengals: +150