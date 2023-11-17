The Cincinnati Bengals battled the Ravens on Thursday night, with a miscue from a newcomer on offense drawing the ire of QB Joe Burrow.

The Cincinnati Bengals took on the Baltimore Ravens on the road, carving out a 10-7 lead late in the second quarter. It wasn't all sunshine and roses for Joe Burrow and the Bengals however as a tense moment unfolded between the former LSU QB and a newcomer at the wide receiver position.

The receiver in question, Shedrick Jackson, was elevated from the practice squad and on the roster along with rookie Charlie Jones of Purdue, each hoping to provide increased production with star WR Tee Higgins sitting out.

Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase revealed a surprising secret prior to the game about where he gets his elusiveness from on the football field.

Fans pondered exactly what had happened as Joe Burrow went nuclear on Jackson for lining up in the wrong place on offense. The miscue surprised readers on X who continued to search for clues as to what caused the gaffe to take place.

They put Shedrick Jackson in for his first career snap and there was all kinds of confusion and the #Bengals have to burn another timeout — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) November 17, 2023

“Joe Burrow is fuming with practice squad receiver Shedrick Jackson,” reporter Ben Baby wrote on Twitter. “The whole offense tried to get Johnson to line up in the right spot and Jackson didn't get until late. Burrow, livid, calls a timeout.”

Fans on X were not happy with the result. The miscue portended difficulties as the Bengals fell behind 14-10 heading toward halftime in Maryland.

“This offense is a mess,” one fan said in response.

“We don't look prepared at all,” another fan said.

Total yards were nearly even as the Bengals got one more possession in the last two minutes of the half. Burrow had thrown for one touchdown to running back Joe Mixon while Nelson Agholor scored for Coach John Harbaugh's Ravens.

The Ravens came into the game leading the division at 7-3 with the Bengals at 5-4 in a dogfight with the Steelers and Browns for second place.