The Cincinnati Bengals made two big wide receiver roster moves prior to their game vs. the Ravens with Tee Higgins out

The Cincinnati Bengals will battle the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football in an AFC North clash. Wide receiver Tee Higgins is injured and out for the game, however, so Cincinnati made a pair of roster moves prior to Thursday's affair, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“With Tee Higgins out due to a hamstring injury, the Bengals activated WR Charlie Jones off injured reserve and elevated WR Shedrick Jackson from the practice squad to the active roster for tonight’s game at Baltimore,” Schefter reported.

The Bengals still have star receiver Ja'Marr Chase ready to go for the game. Other receivers such as Tyler Boyd and Trenton Irwin will be heavily utilized amid Higgins' absence.

Cincinnati isn't taking any chances though. The Bengals aren't worried about having too much wide receiver depth.

Bengals trying to bounce back with a victory despite Tee Higgins' absence

The Bengals were upset by the Houston Texans at home on Sunday. Houston went into Cincinnati and earned a competitive 30-27 win.

The Bengals enter Thursday's game sporting a 5-4 record. It isn't necessarily a must-win affair, but defeating a division rival would be beneficial to say the least from a standings perspective.

Cincinnati will miss Tee Higgins against the Ravens. Baltimore's defense is going to place their focus on containing Ja'Marr Chase in the passing attack. That will likely lead to frustration for Joe Burrow and Cincinnati's offense.

Through seven games in 2023, Higgins has recorded 27 receptions for 328 yards and two touchdowns. He gives defenses another impressive wide receiver to worry about, which often leads to better games for Chase.

Nevertheless, the Bengals still feature a talented roster. They have what it takes to defeat the Ravens, but nothing will come easy in this rivalry contest.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 PM EST on Thursday night.