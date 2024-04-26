Washington State women’s basketball standout guard Charlisse Leger-Walker announced her transfer to UCLA for the upcoming season. The announcement, made via social media on Thursday, is a pivotal shift for both programs and introduces new dynamics in the Pac-12 conference.
“Catch me in Pauley,” Leger-Walker said in an Instagram post announcing her commitment to UCLA.
Leger-Walker, a 5-foot-10 guard with one season of eligibility remaining, ranks fourth on ESPN’s transfer rankings. Her decision comes after a notable career at Washington State, where she was instrumental in elevating the Cougars' program to new heights. Notably, Leger-Walker was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2021, averaging 18.8 points and leading her team to its first NCAA tournament appearance in 30 years, per Michael Voepel of ESPN.
The New Zealand native’s tenure at WSU was marked by consistent success, including back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances and a Pac-12 tournament championship in 2023, where she was named the tournament's most outstanding player. However, her college career faced a setback when she suffered a season-ending knee injury in January during a game against UCLA — the very team she will join next season.
Unknown when Charlisse Leger-Walker will play with the Bruins after injury in January
The Bruins are set to welcome Leger-Walker to a squad that had a commendable run last season, finishing with a 27-7 record and reaching the NCAA Sweet 16. The timing of her recovery remains a subject of speculation, as it is still uncertain whether she will be fully fit for the start of the 2024-25 season.
Over her 105 games at Washington State, Leger-Walker averaged 16.6 points and 5.6 rebounds. Her performance has not only made her a three-time All-Pac-12 selection but also left an indelible mark on the Cougars’ program.
Leger-Walker's influence extended beyond the court. She was seen as a transformative figure for the Cougars, leading them to significant victories, including a historic upset win over the then-No. 2 ranked Bruins, which marked the highest-ranked team the Cougars had ever beaten. Her departure is certainly a blow to Washington State, but it opens a new chapter for UCLA, providing them with a seasoned and talented guard capable of making an immediate impact.
The transfer also has broader implications, as Leger-Walker has been a part of the New Zealand national team since she was 16 and faces potential professional opportunities. Her decision to join UCLA for her final collegiate season is seen as part of her continued development and preparation for the next level of her basketball career.