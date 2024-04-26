We could all use a little more friendly in our lives, couldn't we? That's the idea behind streaming service Frndly TV, which packages an array of feel good programming at a family friendly price. And with a network package that includes live TV channels like A+E®, Hallmark Channel, The History Channel™, INSP, Lifetime®, Hallmark Movie & Mysteries, MeTV+, Game Show Network, and GAC Family, and a slew of new originals premiering on those networks this month — May 2024 is a great time to check out Frndly TV. Plus, with a 7-day free trial to check out the service, you've got nothing to lose, so get streaming!
Frndly TV highlights for May 2024
Hallmark Channel
May 4 (8/7c)
A Lifelong Love – Starring Andrea Brooks and Patch May – While trying to reunite her grandfather with his lost love, Annika teams up with college sweetheart Ryan to create a book about the experience, documenting different love stories along the way.
May 11 (8/7c)
A Whitewater Romance – Starring Cindy Busby and Ben Hollingsworth – Maya attends an exclusive business retreat in the Rocky Mountains where she meets Matt who, initially, is her competitor. As they're forced to pair up, an unlikely connection begins to evolve.
May 18 (8/7c)
Everything Puppies – Starring Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes, Stephen Huszar, and Kathryn Davis – A dedicated entrepreneur and inventor looking to make it big creating innovative dog toys and treats finds success with the support of a handsome client.
May 25 (8/7c)
Big Sky River: The Bridal Path – Starring Emmanuelle Vaugier and Kavan Smith – Tara, now settled in Montana and dating Cowboy Boone, works to bring their family lives together but tensions arise, as blending their families will be more of a challenge than anticipated.
History Channel
May 27 (8/7c)
The Great War – THE GREAT WAR is a four-hour cinematic documentary covering U.S. involvement in World War I in the critical years of 1917 and 1918. After three years of horrific battle in the trenches of France and Belgium, the Allies are on the verge of collapse – and Germany the cusp of victory. The United States is forced to rapidly train, arm and ship millions of young soldiers overseas to Europe for the first time. Over two nights, our story follows General John J. Pershing, leader of the American Expeditionary Force, who is charged with training and deploying an army almost from scratch; Michael B. Ellis, a young man fighting with the Army’s soon to be legendary Big Red One; and Horace Pippin and Henry Johnson, brave African American soldiers whose courage in battle helped their regiment be christened the Harlem Hellfighters. THE GREAT WAR weaves together the stories of these four men to tell one story: how an isolationist America reluctantly entered World War I and emerged a global power.
A&E
May 26
Biography: WWE Legends (S4B) – Intimate, distinctive stories of the lives and events that molded some of the most beloved WWE Legends into the stars they became. Through archival footage and first-hand account interviews, each episode will examine a different Legend and showcase their career highlights and the effect they had on the industry and fans.
ION
May 24 (10 p.m.)
WNBA Basketball – Indiana Fever @ Los Angeles Sparks – The WNBA on Frndly TV via ION showcases marquee games from across the league on Friday nights throughout the 2024 regular season, like this one featuring college phenom and number one overall pick from this year's WNBA draft Caitlin Clark!
Those are just a few of the highlights from Frndly TV for May 2024, so happy binging. We'll see you next month!