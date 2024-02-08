What should the Hawks do at the deadline?

As the 2024 NBA trade deadline approaches, the Atlanta Hawks emerge as active players in trade talks. Surrounded by swirling rumors and feeling the mounting pressure, the franchise stands at a crucial crossroads that could define its trajectory for the rest of the season. With time ticking away, the Hawks face the imperative to orchestrate strategic transactions to salvage their current season and position themselves for sustained success in the future.

The Hawks' 2023-24 NBA Season So Far

The 2023-24 NBA season has been a rollercoaster ride for the Atlanta Hawks. Despite flashes of brilliance, the team has stumbled to a 22-29 record. That places them 10th in the Eastern Conference standings. Battling inconsistency, the roster has failed to meet expectations, amplifying the urgency as the trade deadline looms. In dire need of a reset, the Hawks aspire to reignite their playoff hopes and establish a foundation for brighter prospects ahead.

Considerations

Plunging into a downturn, the struggling Hawks are poised to be one of the most active participants in the trade market. Their situation is well-founded. They boast a burgeoning superstar guard nearing his prime, surrounded by a roster fraught with defensive lapses, positional imbalances, and veterans ripe for relocation.

Rumors abound that the Hawks are open to trades involving all players except Trae Young. That's a testament to his central role within the organization. Among the roster, Dejounte Murray stands out as a prime candidate for trade discussions. Despite being acquired at a premium 18 months ago, Murray has failed to mitigate defensive deficiencies as anticipated. Keep in mind his $114 million extension on the horizon and heightened market interest. This means the Hawks have an opportune moment to maximize returns on Murray while addressing pressing roster needs.

Murray's Leverage

The fervent market demand for Murray affords the Hawks considerable leverage. He will attract a multitude of suitors seeking his services. However, the steep draft capital invested in acquiring Murray necessitates a substantial return to avoid capping the franchise's potential. Moreover, any trade involving Murray would likely require the acquisition of a replacement ball-handler to maintain roster equilibrium.

In addition to Murray, seasoned veterans Bogdan Bogdanovic, Clint Capela, and De'Andre Hunter are viable trade assets. Capela, in particular, is ripe for transition as Onyeka Okongwu stands ready to assume a starting role. The expiring contract of surplus player Patty Mills and the sizable trade exception stemming from John Collins' departure to Utah offers valuable resources for potential transactions. With no merit in maintaining the status quo, the Hawks are poised for a bustling day of trade activity. They must optimize their roster composition and competitive prospects.

Here we will look at the players whom the Atlanta Hawks must move at the 2024 NBA trade deadline to improve their chances this season.

Trade Murray in the Best Deal Available

As the Atlanta Hawks navigate through a challenging season, the looming departure of Dejounte Murray presents a critical point. Despite the underwhelming outcome of Murray's tenure in Atlanta, his market value remains substantial. This is notably bolstered by his recent four-year, $114 million contract extension.

Acknowledging the need for change, the Hawks must capitalize on Murray's trade potential to secure the most advantageous deal available.

Among the suitors, the Los Angeles Lakers emerge as frontrunners. They have reportedly tabled a compelling offer featuring a 2029 first-round pick alongside a pick swap. This proposal underscores the urgency for Atlanta to leverage Murray's trade value to fortify their roster around Trae Young and salvage their current campaign.

Acquire Picks and Expiring Deals

Transitioning into a seller's stance at the trade deadline demands a forward-looking approach. As such, the Hawks must prioritize future assets and expiring contracts over immediate returns. Yes, such transactions may necessitate patience for development. However, they lay the groundwork for sustained competitiveness in the long term.

In pursuit of this objective, targeting expiring contracts not only enhances Atlanta's salary cap flexibility. It also facilitates strategic roster reconfiguration in the offseason. With Trae Young's offensive prowess anchoring the team, the Hawks possess a cornerstone for their future aspirations.

Complementing Young is the emerging talent of Jalen Johnson. his versatile skill set and potential for growth signal a promising trajectory alongside the franchise's cornerstone. As Johnson continues to develop, his synergy with Young provides a solid foundation for Atlanta's long-term vision.

We know Jalen Johnson is a fun player, but his progression as a passer has been one of my favorite things about his development this year Elite and mature read to Clint Capela for the lob right here ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GP73wri3dR — AB (@aburnshoops) February 4, 2024

To optimize their offseason maneuverability, the Hawks must prioritize shedding cumbersome contracts. These include those of Capela, Hunter, or Bogdanovic. These can be packaged in exchange for expiring deals and additional draft assets. By freeing up cap space, Atlanta gains the financial latitude to pursue complementary talents that align seamlessly with Young and Johnson's playing style. This should foster a cohesive and competitive roster composition.

Looking Ahead

The Hawks stand at a crossroads as they try to navigate the complexities of the 2024 NBA trade deadline. The imperative to trade Dejounte Murray underscores the franchise's commitment to strategic roster reconfiguration and long-term sustainability. By capitalizing on Murray's trade value, prioritizing future assets, and unlocking offseason flexibility, the Hawks can chart a course toward renewed competitiveness. With Trae Young and Jalen Johnson anchoring their core, Atlanta possesses the foundational pillars necessary to weather the storm of transition. With the right moves, they can emerge stronger on the other side. As the trade deadline approaches, the decisions made by the Hawks management will not only shape the trajectory of the current season but also lay the groundwork for a promising future.