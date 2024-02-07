Hawks' Trae Young thanks fans and displays confidence in his game

This could be a bittersweet week for the Atlanta Hawks by the time they roll past the Feb. 8 trade deadline, but morale should be higher than it has been in quite a while. The team (22-28) has won four of its last five games, giving the home crowd at State Farm Arena something to smile about for a change. And now the franchise is getting some love in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

Trae Young will represent the Hawks in Indianapolis, Indiana on Feb. 18 after being named as an injury replacement on Tuesday. It will be the 25-year-old's third appearance in the annual exhibition, but he is still humbled by the honor.

“To all my fans, all my beautiful fans, thank you!,” Young posted on X. “I said it before and I'm going to say it again, been a star, still a star, and always going to be. Catch you in Indy.”

To all my fans, all my beautiful fans, thank you! I said it before & im going to say it again, been a star, still a star, & always going to be. Catch you in Indy❄️ 3X🌟 pic.twitter.com/OuepRZgTJ4 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 6, 2024

Although he is averaging a gaudy 27.3 points and 10.9 assists per game this season, the point guard was left off the original roster of Eastern Conference All-Stars. His defensive deficiencies and the Hawks' poor record did him no favors in such a deep pool of talent that includes two-way players on far better teams like Jaylen Brown. No. 11 is getting his recognition, though, following recent developments.

Joel Embiid is sidelined with a knee injury and Julius Randle is currently nursing a dislocated shoulder, opening the door for Trae Young and Toronto Raptors building block Scottie Barnes. Atlanta will relish the opportunity to see its guy face off with the best players in the world in this grand showcase.

Because after the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, there may not be much for fans to look forward to for the rest of this season.