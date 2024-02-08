The Hawks really need to do something at the trade deadline...

The Atlanta Hawks could be one of the most active teams at the trade deadline. Atlanta has made Trae Young and Jalen Johnson untouchable, but everyone else on the roster could be on the move.

The Hawks are 22-28, which has them in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta had higher expectations entering the season, but the fit of the roster hasn't panned out.

Dejounte Murray has been in trade rumors over the last few months, and the Los Angeles Lakers have been mentioned as a possible destination. While Murray has been the talk of many, there are other Hawks players who could be on the move. Clint Capela, Saddiq Bey, De'Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic are also potential trade candidates.

Atlanta has an important trade deadline ahead, with many decisions that could impact the future of their franchise. With that said, let's examine the Hawks' dream scenario for the 2024 NBA trade deadline.

Hawks land future assets and expiring contracts

Being a seller at the trade deadline isn't about getting an immediate return. Most trades will yield future assets like draft capital and young talent that may take time to develop. If the Hawks hit the reset button, future assets and expiring contracts are what they need.

Expiring contracts would give Atlanta cap flexibility in the offseason to add players who will fit well around Young and Johnson. Young is the building block, averaging 27.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists and 1.5 steals. He is shooting 43.5 percent from the floor and 38.4 percent from behind the arc. The 25-year-old is in the second year of a five-year, $215 million contract, locking him up to the franchise long-term. Young's elite scoring and playmaking ability make him an incredible offensive player.

Johnson is the other core piece, averaging 15.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals. The 22-year-old forward is shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from three. Johnson has one more year remaining on his deal and could sign a long-term extension in the offseason. The 6-foot-8 forward is a great fit next to Young and could grow into a star in the coming years.

With two foundational pieces in place, the Hawks need to focus on creating flexibility for the offseason. Trading away big-money contracts like Murray, Capela, Hunter or Bogdanovic for expiring deals and draft capital would help Atlanta in the long term. With expiring contracts, the Hawks could then pursue talents that would fit better next to Young and Johnson in free agency with more cap space.

However, trades seem more unlikely as time passes. Trading away one or two of the aforementioned players could create more cap flexibility, but it is becoming increasingly difficult. While Murray has been a hot name all of the trade season, the talks have stalled. The Lakers seemed highly interested in Murray prior to D'Angelo Russell's great play over the past month. Russell is now likely to stay in Los Angeles, ruling out one team in the Murray sweepstakes.

The Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets and New Orleans Pelicans are other teams in the mix. A route to New Orleans seems highly unlikely for a team that typically doesn't spend into the luxury tax. The Jazz are more of a young roster, and a Murray trade may be questionable. Brooklyn seems the most likely destination of the three, as they could send the expiring contract of Spencer Dinwiddie and draft capital. That could be an enticing offer for the Hawks if they want to get off Murray's long-term contract.

Although there are many rumors surrounding Atlanta, it's possible they only make a minor move or no move at all. However, in a dream scenario, the Hawks get off some of their long-term contracts for expiring deals and future assets.