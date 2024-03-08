Since entering the league as the ninth overall pick in 2011, Tyron Smith has been one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL. In 13 years with the Cowboys, Smith has earned eight trips to the Pro Bowl while also becoming a two-time All-Pro honoree.
Even at age 33, Tyron Smith is still among the league's elites. He was All-Pro Second team in 2023 while giving up just one sack and allowing only three penalties. The only downside for the veteran offensive lineman is his injury history. Smith has not played more than 13 games in a season since 2016 — missing 13 contests in 2022 and 14 games during the 2020 season.
The Cowboys OT is also a free agent following the expiration of his eight-year, $97 million contract. As a talented but injury-prone protector, what kind of contract can Tyron Smith expect to garner? With so many unknowns, here are Tyron Smith's best landing spots in free agency.
New England Patriots
It is year one of the Jerod Mayo era and the Patriots rebuild. New England has a lot of money to spend and a significant number of holes to plug. With starting tackle Trent Brown and starting guard Mike Onwenu both free agents, plus a new quarterback likely on the way, New England will want to shore up its offensive line ahead of the 2024 campaign. Tyron Smith is still good enough to be a franchise cornerstone late in his career.
Dallas Cowboys
This move makes sense on all levels, the two sides would need to make the money work though. Smith knows that returning to Dallas means he will be part of one of the best offensive lines and offenses overall in football. The Cowboys have also expressed interest in bringing back Smith. According to Cowboys reporter Michael Gehlken, a gap in salary expectations is splitting the two camps. “It became clear at combine the two sides stand drastically apart in the financial framework,” per Gehlken.
Smith is one of the best offensive tackles in the league. That is when he is healthy. Smith feels he can get a significant deal even though he is 33 years old. Will a team take a risk and sign the veteran for his full valuation? The Cowboys will hope not, as that is their best bet that their star tackle returns for a 14th year.
Las Vegas Raiders
Another team with a new coach and money to spend (a healthy $47 million in salary cap space), are the Las Vegas Raiders the ideal home for Tyron Smith? A mauler like Smith would fit right in with the Raider fan base and provide sturdy blindside protection for Aidan O'Connell. If Smith does not join a contender, a team on the up-and-up like the Raiders is another strong bet.
Kansas City Chiefs
Like the Cowboys, the Chiefs are another championship contender in the market for a top offensive but without a surplus in funds to spend. Donovan Smith is a free agent and Kansas City is looking to upgrade an o-line that was below its usual standard in 2023.
Kansas City gave a pressure rate of 22.9% in 2023 versus 19.4% the year before. The Chiefs also allowed defenses to hit Mahomes 75 times in 2023 — compared to 56 times in 2022. Pass rushers flushed Mahomes from the pocket far too early and often, disrupting a Kansas City offense that never quite found its flow. Tyron Smith could be the answer — if the Chiefs get him at the right price.