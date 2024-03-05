The New England Patriots are in the market for new players now that the Bill Belichick era has finally come to a screeching, merciful halt. Belichick won six Super Bowls in New England but his teams faltered after Tom Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and now former team star Jerod Mayo is preparing to usher in a new era.
Mayo may be eyeing a former All-Pro lineman from the Cowboys, Tyron Smith, according to the latest rumor mill.
With the offseason underway, Mayo and the Patriots were mentioned as a possible destination for Falcons star Calvin Ridley. The Pats' offseason plans for a talented wide receiver were also revealed.
Now that the free agent market has begun heating up, the latest rumors on Smith possibly heading to Mayo's team were finally discussed.
Smith Report Raises Eyebrows
A report on the website MassLive.com stated that the Patriots may pursue Smith when free agency begins next week.
Smith is a 6-foot-5, 320 pound lineman who was drafted in the top ten out of USC in 2011.
He has battled injuries over much of his recent career but still manages to be effective when he plays.
Pro Football Talk (NBC) stated that the Patriots need a left tackle and Smith and the Cowboys both seemed unhappy with each other last season.
Smith's NFL Legacy Headed to Patriots?
Smith has made eight Pro Bowls over the course of his NFL career. He was a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team and would bring instant credibility to a Patriots offense in need of playmakers and superstars, one that seems to have lost its way based on its play in recent years.
Smith might not be in the prime of his career at this point in time but he has the talent to prove he's still capable of that level of play in the near future.