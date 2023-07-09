BIG3 Basketball continues with its Week 3 action from New York as we'll be bringing you a prediction and pick for yet another game. The Enemies (1-1) will be taking on Bivouac (1-1) for a battle between evenly-matched teams. Check out our BIG3 odds series for our Enemies-Bivouac prediction and pick.

The Enemies saw a terrible 1-5 2021 season but they're hoping that time off could be the right remedy as they search for chemistry in their lineup. They played a solid game against Trilogy and were able to beat the Ball Hogs their last time out convincingly. Their lineup features familiar faces Nick Young, Isaiah Austin, Elijah Stewart, Quincy Miller, Jordan Crawford, and coach Gilbert Arenas.

Bivouac will also be on the rebound as they try to recover from an 0-6 2021 season. They stunned the Triplets in the first game of the season, but had a much more disappointing performance last week against the 3 Headed Monsters. Their lineup is lead by Captain Gerald Green, Corey Brewer, Garlon Green, Ryan Hollins, and coach Gary Payton.

Here are the BIG3 Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

BIG3 Odds: Enemies-Bivouac Odds

Enemies: -2.5 (-118)

Bivouac: +2.5 (-104)

Over (94.5) rounds: -104

Under (94.5) rounds: -118

How to Watch Enemies vs. Bivouac

Stream: Paramount+, BIG3.com

Time: 3:50 p.m. ET/ 12:50 p.m. PT

Why Enemies Will Win

The Enemies are a great team on paper but have failed to historically translate into wins. They seemingly found their groove this season and have seen their lineup put up two solid outings to start the season. Their only flaw is that they lack ball movement and don't play with a ton of cohesiveness. They're more focused on 1-on-1 situations and getting the ball into the hands of their playmakers.

Sure, the Enemies will have the advantage as far as talent in their lineup with Nick Young handling the ball and Isaiah Austin being a force down low. Austin will have a mismatch against Ryan Hollins, so look for them to feed the ball into the post early and often. If Nick Young can spread the floor with a few deep shots, they should be able to pull out a win.

Why Bivouac Will Win

Bivouac started the season strong by shocking the Triplets, but they had an off-day against the 3 Headed Monsters in their last game. Once again, they failed to get any significant offense going as Corey Brewer was the only one keeping them in the game. They have a talented lineup with a lot of athleticism, but they'll have to work on building an identity as an offense. With their quick, high-flying wings, Bivouac should look to wing the ball on the perimeters and look for opening lanes.

To win this game, they'll have to be sound on the defensive boards with Ryan Hollins rebounding the ball. They'll be slightly undersized but can make a difference if they crash the boards as a team. From there, Bivouac should look to attack the hoop as the faster team and get out to an early lead as the underdogs.

Final Enemies-Bivouac Prediction & Pick

Bivouac could have a lot of success in this game if they move the ball and find some openings in the Enemies defense. However, the Enemies are playing with more team chemistry right now and should get the win if they can hit their open shots. With the slightest margin, let's go with the Enemies to get this win for the prediction.

Final Enemies-Bivouac Prediction & Pick: Enemies -2.5 (-118)