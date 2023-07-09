We're back with our final prediction and pick for Sunday's slate of BIG3 Basketball action from New York. The six-game day will be concluded when the Ghost Ballers (2-0) take on the Ball Hogs (1-1) during a heated matchup. Check out our BIG3 odds series for our Ghost Ballers-Ball Hogs prediction and pick.

The Ghost Ballers are having the best start in the league thus far and are looking like a team to beat if they can sustain their current pace. They're a hard-nosed team and play some of the grittiest basketball the league has to offer, led by their captain Mike Taylor. Their lineup also includes Jonathon Simmons, Chris Johnson, Darnell Jackson, Charles Garcia, and coach George Gervin.

The Ball Hogs are one of the original BIG3 teams since 2017 but have failed to make it to the playoffs in any of their seasons. After a promising 2021 campaign, they'll look to turn their fortunes around and try to make it to the postseason for the first time. They're led by captain Leandro Barbosa, Jeff Ayres, Jodie Meeks, Dujuan Summers, Jaylen Johnson, and coach Rick Barry.

Here are the BIG3 Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

BIG3 Odds: Ghost Ballers-Ball Hogs Odds

Ghost Ballers: -2.5 (-110)

Ball Hogs: +2.5 (-110)

Over (93.5): -110

Under (93.5): -110

How to Watch Ghost Ballers vs. Ball Hogs

Stream: Paramount+, BIG3.com

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT

Why Ghost Ballers Will Win

The Ghost Ballers have been having their way this season and are scoring like a team firing on all cylinders. They showed a ton of resilience in their last win against the Aliens and were able to come up with big plays down the stretch. When they're playing with a lot of energy, they simply outwork teams in the rebounding departments and score a lot of second-chance points.

To win this game, the Ghost Ballers will have to make their size known and pound the ball inside. They'll be the much bigger team defensively and should look to crash the paint and force the Hogs to shoot the ball. While they may not be as fast, the Ghost Ballers should focus on their defensives switches and stick to their man in the half-court defense.

Why Ball Hogs Will Win

The Ball Hogs aren't the biggest team in the league, but they overwhelm teams with their frantic pace. They like to get the ball back out in a hurry and will look to make a quick pass once they've cleared. They're very sneaky on the defensive end and will force their hands into the passing lanes. From there, the Ball Hogs do a good job of sharing the rock and finding the open man.

Jodie Meeks and Leandro Barbosa will have to carry this team today if they want to win as underdogs. The pair has tremendous speed and could be the fastest couple of players in the league. With their ball movement, the Ball Hogs should look to tire out the Ghost Ballers with their driving to the hoop and look to draw fouls.

Final Ghost Ballers-Ball Hogs Prediction & Pick

The Ball Hogs are a tough matchup for any team this year simply because of the speed they have in their point guard play. They don't get much support otherwise and it could prove to be costly once teams begin to settle into their shooting grooves. For this prediction, we'll go with the Ghost Ballers to continue their run of dominance through Week 3.

Final Ghost Ballers-Ball Hogs Prediction & Pick: Ghost Ballers -2.5 (-110)