We're back with another prediction and pick for Sunday's BIG3 Basketball action from New York City. The next game on todays slate will feature two powerhouses as the Triplets (1-1) take on Tri-State (2-0). Don't miss this matchup with some familiar faces from the NBA. Check out our BIG3 odds series for our Triplets-Tri-State prediction and pick.

The Triplets come into the matchup at 1-1 but could have easily been one of the 2-0 teams sitting at the top. They feature captain Joe Johnson, who has become the best player each year in the BIG3. Jeremy Pargo continues to be a solid addition and caught absolute fire in their last game. Their lineup rounds out with Damien Wilkins, Mo Charlo, Larry Sanders, Jamario Moon, and Coach Lisa Leslie.

Tri-State are looking like the team to beat this year and have the season's MVP thus far in Jason Richardson on their team. Many expected Richardson to have another great year, but his scoring outbursts are proving that he's coming for the MVP and Championship trophy too. Their lineup features Justin Dentmon, Deshawn Stephens, Ray Nixon, Devin Ebanks, and coach “Dr. J” Julius Erving.

Here are the BIG3 Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

BIG3 Odds: Triplets-Tri-State Odds

Triplets: +2.5 (-110)

Tri-State: -2.5 (-110)

Over (94.5): -115

Under (94.5): -105

How to Watch Triplets vs. Tri-State

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 a.m. PT

Why Triplets Will Win

The Triplets have a great one-two punch in Joe Johnson and Jeremy Pargo. Over the years, Joe Johnson has cemented himself as the BIG3 GOAT and always gives his team a chance to contend for a championship. Head Coach Lisa Leslie understands the game very well and will always put the ball in Johnson's hands if they need a clutch win. Pargo has been sensational for them and finished last game with 31 points on 12-19 shooting.

If Pargo and Johnson can both get their hot hands going at the same time, the Tiplets should be able to win this game as the underdogs. Their defense hasn't been the strongest, so expect them to engage in a shootout if Richardson and Tri-State start feeling themselves. The four-point shot will be in play here as Pargo and Johnson both like to spread the floor.

Why Tri-State Will Win

The BIG3 is a league of individual stars, and Tri-State arguably has the best star of the season on their team. Jason Richardson has been unstoppable this season and has been getting it done with his scoring, passing, and rebounding inside. He's quick to run the offense after scooping a rebound and will always look to get in and around the rim. His shooting from deep has been sensational and can easily pull his team away in close games.

They'll need another great performance from Richardson to contend in this game. Deshawn Stephens has been a great addition inside as a first-year player and his presence allows for them to tighten up on the perimeters. Look for Stephens to turn his defense into offense as he looks to send back the Triplets' shots.

Final Triplets-Tri-State Prediction & Pick

This should be a great game between two great teams, but expect this one to be more about Joe Johnson and Jason Richardson squaring off the see who the real BIG3 king is. In a matchup like this, there's no telling which team will edge out the win. Instead, let's look at the over as both teams have the ability to score in bunches. Look for this game to be close on the line.

Final Triplets-Tri-State Prediction & Pick: OVER 94.5 (-115)