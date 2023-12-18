Josh Allen made history in the Bills' win over the Cowboys.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a day himself in Week 15's 31-10 demolition of Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Allen had a game to remember, one that also broke his tie with Arizona Cardinals signal-caller Kyler Murray for an epic single-season NFL record (h/t Ed Werder of ESPN).

With that QB sneak for TD, #Bills QB Josh Allen recorded his 10th game this season with both a Pass TD and Rush TD, breaking a tie with Kyler Murray (2020) for the most in a single season in NFL history, per

@ESPNStatsInfo.

Allen figured into his first touchdown of the game in the second period when he found James Cook for an 18-yard score to extend the Bills' lead to 14-0 following Tyler Bass' extra-point kick. He scored another touchdown just before the end of the frame by taking the ball to the end zone on a one-yard rushing attempt.

Although his performance was not exactly one that produced a ton of yards, scoring a passing and rushing touchdown each makes it a notable one for Allen. He finished the game with just 94 passing yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions on 7/15 completions. He also rushed eight times for 24 yards and a touchdown.

It was Cook and the Bills' defense that really inflicted the most damage on the Cowboys. Cook went off for 179 rushing yards and a touchdown on 25 carries and also had two receptions for 42 receiving yards and a score on three targets. Meanwhile, Buffalo held the Cowboys to only 195 total yards.