Bills gain 3rd win in last 4 games even though Allen threw for less than 100 yards

The Buffalo Bills were struggling badly following their Week 10 home loss to the Denver Broncos. The loss was their second in a row, and quarterback Josh Allen's team had seen their record fall to 5-5. It was becoming fairly obvious that this predicted Super Bowl contender was falling far short of expectations.

#Bills QB Josh Allen on throwing for only 94 yards and still beating the #Cowboys 31-10: “I felt like the kid that didn't do anything in the class project but still got an A." 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hbIV4lX585 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 18, 2023

However, the Bills did not let their season go down the drain. They won 3 of their next 4 games, including back-to-back victories over the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the powerful Dallas Cowboys.

Buffalo played perhaps its best game of the year in their 31-10 triumph over the Cowboys. The Bills were led by running back James Cook, who dominated the Cowboys defense with 25 carries for 179 yards and 1 rushing touchdown. Cook also caught a touchdown pass.

Josh Allen is usually the central figure in the Bills offense, but his contribution was fairly small compared to previous games.

Allen completed 7 of 15 passes for 94 yards with 1 TD pass. He also ran 8 times for 34 yards and a touchdown. Allen met the media after the game and he assessed his performance with a smile. “I felt like the kid that didn't do anything in the class project but still got an A.”

The Bills will bring an 8-6 record into their Week 16 road game against the Los Angeles Chargers. They are still on the outside of the AFC playoff structure, but they will face the New England Patriots after they meet the Chargers.

Both of those games are winnable for the Bills, and they could have a 10-6 record when they go to Miami for the season finale. That game could be decisive if the Bills are going to earn a spot in the postseason.