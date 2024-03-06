Being the significant other of a major celebrity has its perks, but as it is with everything, there is a difficult side to it as well. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is familiar with this, as he became the subject of some criticism from fans after he was seen rushing out of the vehicle and into a building, leaving his girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld behind in what seemed like a rude gesture to many.
However, there appears to be a justifiable reason for the Bills star quarterback to do what he did, as he merely rushed out of his and Steinfeld's vehicle to avoid further embarrassment. Posting on his official Twitter account, Allen revealed that he experienced a bit of a wardrobe malfunction, which would have been a major talking point especially when they were out during Paris Fashion Week.
“My pants ripped at dinner 🙁🤣 Didn’t want cheeks out… I love Paris 😁,” Allen wrote.
It's hilarious that this was the reason that Josh Allen had to get out and dodge the prying eyes. Getting your pants ripped is an experience nearly all humans have encountered at some point in their lives, and when it happens in a public setting, it's always a matter of damage control to prevent some unwanted exposure.
Nonetheless, the Bills quarterback is laudable in that he actually went to Paris to support his girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, who is the undisputed bigger star in this power couple. Allen may not have looked like the most chivalrous in one specific instance, no thanks to his ripped pants, but this surely will be a laughing matter for the two for years to come.
This is not the first time that Josh Allen has encountered the difficult side of dating someone as famous as Steinfeld. The Bills quarterback, back in August 2023, voiced out his displeasure over their lack of privacy after the paparazzi were able to snap some photos of the couple in a boat.
But whatever the case may be, it looks like Allen's relationship with Hailee Steinfeld has brought him considerably more good than bad as they inch ever closer to the one-year anniversary of their romantic intertwinement.