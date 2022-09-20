Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs force Titans to make Ryan Tannehill decision midgame

The Buffalo Bills duo of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs have caused the Tennessee Titans to make a change at quarterback. Ryan Tannehill has been benched in favor of rookie quarterback Malik Willis.

With the Titans being blown out by the Bills on Monday night football. Tannehill was pulled from the game. Malik Willis is the first quarterback from the 2022 NFL draft to make their regular season debut.

Prior to being pulled Tannehill and the Titans offense were having a subpar night. He threw for just 117 yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions against the Bills defense.

Ryan Tannehill was pulled in the third quarter of the game. Willis then entered.

On the other side, Allen and Diggs put on a show against the Titans secondary. The pair combined for 12 receptions for 148 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 14 targets.

Willis making his debut could prove to be a bigger storyline for this Titans team. After selecting Willis in the third round, many speculated just how long would Tannehill remain with the team. Along with this, Tannehill’s comments regarding teaching the rookie quarterback became a massive talking point of the Titans offseason.

In his rookie debut, Willis recorded one completion for six yards. On the ground, he rushed for 10 yards on four carries. He has also recorded one fumble. Neither Willis or Tannehill could give the Titans offense a much needed push.

Malik Willis fumbles the football after the collision with his teammate 🤦🏽‍♂️ Bills rolling over the Titans tonight 🔥pic.twitter.com/QpBiThBduW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 20, 2022

Making a debut against this elite Bills defense is no easy feat. Being down by 34 definitely has not made things easier for Willis and the Titans offense. It will be interesting to see how Tannehill approaches the decision.