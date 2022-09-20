Stefon Diggs joins extremely exclusive club with incredible feat not seen in over 3 decades

Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills are having quite a night against the Tennessee Titans at home. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Diggs has just become the second player ever in franchise history to go off for at least 100 receiving yards in both Week 1 and Week 2 games to start a season.

“Stefon Diggs is the second player in Bills history with 100 receiving yards in each of their first two games of a season, joining Andre Reed in 1991.”

The Bills did not even need the game to finish before Stefon Diggs reached 100 receiving yards. In just three quarters, Diggs already managed to collect a total of 148 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 12 catches and 14 targets. There could be coming more in the fourth quarter, though, the Bills can play it more conservatively and let the veteran wide receiver enjoy the rest of the game on the bench.

With Gabriel Davis ruled out for the Titans game because of an ankle issue, Stefon Diggs was expected to see more opportunities downfield and quarterback Josh Allen is making sure he gets plenty of attention. At the same time, Diggs is reciprocating Allen’s trust by catching nearly every pass that comes his way.

Back in Week 1, Stefon Diggs also torched the Los Angeles Rams’ secondary for 122 receiving yards and a touchdown on eight targets and nine catches. With the way Allen is playing so far this 2022 NFL season, Diggs and the Bills’ receiving corps are going to have much more fun in making opposing defenders pay.