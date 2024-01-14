The Buffalo Bills are adding a few players to their active roster ahead of a playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Buffalo Bills are getting their roster together ahead of a key matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC playoffs. The Bills are adding wide receiver Andy Isabella and linebacker A.J. Klein to the active roster, per ESPN. The two players had been on the team's practice squad.

Isabella played in two games this season for the Bills. He's recorded no stats. He did see significant action as a member of the Arizona Cardinals from 2019-2022, playing in 39 games. He was also a member of the Baltimore Ravens in 2022, before joining Buffalo in 2023.

Klein has also recorded no stats in 2023. A veteran, Klein has played in the NFL for a decade. He recorded 9 tackles for the Bills in 2022, including 6 solo stops. In his long career, Klein has also played for the Panthers, Saints, Ravens and Bears. This is his second stint with the Bills, as he played for the team in 2020 and 2021 before leaving for Baltimore.

The Bills are playing the Steelers Monday in what will be some of the worst conditions in NFL history for a playoff game. The game's been postponed once, but will be played on Monday despite blizzard like snow and wind conditions. A travel ban is in effect in Buffalo as of Sunday afternoon. Fans are asked to carpool to the game due to the bad weather conditions and lack of parking due to the heavy snow that's fallen in the city of Buffalo.

The Bills and Steelers face off at 4:30 Eastern on Monday. The Steelers enter the game with a 10-7 record, while the Bills are 11-6.