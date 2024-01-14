The status of the Steelers/Bills game is still up in the air

For all the football fans out there who are expecting to see the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills play their Wild Card round playoff game on Monday afternoon, I'm going to advise you not to hold your breath just yet. With a brutal winter storm still wreaking havoc on Western New York, there is a still a chance that the Steelers/Bills game could be postponed for a second time, partially because with a travel ban still in effect in Erie County, it's possible that the Steelers may not even be able to get into Buffalo today as they initially planned.

“The #Steelers have a noon walkthrough and plan to fly to Buffalo at 3 p.m. for Monday’s rescheduled wild-card game,” according to a tweet from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The problem here is that as of Sunday morning, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul had yet to lift the travel ban that has impacted flights and kept cars off the road in most of Western New York. This means that the Buffalo Bills, who yesterday sent out a message looking for help from Bills fans who were willing to shovel snow at Highmark Stadium, have had to postpone the process of getting the stadium game ready, instead insisting that fans stay in their homes and abide by the travel bans that are in place.

We are asking snow shovelers to abide by the travel bans that are currently in place. The timeframe to report to Highmark Stadium will be announced once bans are lifted: https://t.co/YuhDFtl0vN pic.twitter.com/CYPPXaA8Hp — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 14, 2024

Now if you're not familiar with what a winter storm like this looks like, if you've never lived through it, here's just a little taste of what you're missing.

A look outside downtown Buffalo this morning:pic.twitter.com/WlihuBhO6Z https://t.co/XkKxkUEsgc — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 14, 2024

This is hardly a winter wonderland. This is a dangerous situation, and as much fun as it is to watch football games played in snow, this is on another level.