The San Diego Padres are getting linked once again to one of the most experienced outfielders in baseball. San Diego is rumored to want to pursue Tommy Pham, per USA Today. The Padres already tried before the season unsuccessfully to sign the outfielder.
Pham is playing in Chicago for the White Sox, after the Padres couldn't agree to a deal with him this offseason. The Padres are reportedly interested in signing him once again. The team is looking at grabbing him before the July 30 trade deadline, per USA Today.
Pham's career
Pham has truly been a journeyman in his MLB career, playing for several different franchises. The outfielder says he chose to come to Chicago this year for one specific reason. It was because the club worked out a deal that made a lot of sense to him, which the Padres weren't able to match.
“Just came down to one,’’ Pham told reporters, per USA Today. “The economics.” Pham signed a deal that includes a $500,000 bonus if he is dealt by the summer deadline.
The White Sox may not want to part ways with him. Pham is batting .400 for the team this season, with four hits on 10 at-bats. He has scored two runs for Chicago, who is struggling through yet another frustrating season. The White Sox are 5-22 on the year. Pham says he's making the most of the opportunity in front of him.
“I look at it as a blessing and as an opportunity to show the work I put in in the offseason,” Pham said, per ESPN. “I lost some weight to be more athletic and I'm excited for the opportunity.”
Pham has put up some good numbers in recent years, despite nearing the tail end of his career. In 2023 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the outfielder battled to a .241 average, with 47 hits and 32 RBIs. He also spent part of the season with the New York Mets, where he had 231 at-bats. He hit .268 with New York last season, dinging in another 36 runs. No matter where Pham goes, it seems that offense follows him. That certainly is music to the ears of the Padres, who are 14-16 on the season and could use Pham's offense. It will be interesting to see if the Padres make a move later on to grab the outfielder.
Pham and the White Sox are in action Sunday, playing the Tampa Bay Rays. The first pitch is scheduled for 2:10 Eastern.