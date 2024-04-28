The NFL Draft is now over as things concluded on Saturday evening. The draft packed a lot of excitement in over the past few days, and one team that is excited for a new wide receiver that they picked up is the Buffalo Bills. The Bills used the 33rd overall pick in the draft to take Florida State football wide receiver Keon Coleman.
Keon Coleman is a star of the football field, and he is already a star with Bills media as well. Shortly after getting drafted, Coleman made the trip to Buffalo to check out the facilities and he had his introductory press conference. He was wearing a coat, and that quickly led to a great exchange between him and the reporters.
“You forgot I went to school in Michigan for two years?” Keon Coleman said, according to a tweet from Matthew Bové. “Guess where I got this from though? I'm saying you gotta guess, you'll be wrong, but guess. Nah, Macy's, what you mean? They be on sale on the rack, all the colors. Look, 79, 89, nice deal. You get the trench coat for like a hundred dollars. I'll take you there personally. I need some more colors, I need a blue and another red one. …I'm not doing that at Thanksgiving, I shop like my momma I get my coats in the summer time. You gotta shop a season or two before just in case, and it be cheaper. Because you go at Thanksgiving, everybody goes at Thanksgiving.”
Before Keon Coleman was a star at Florida State, he played for Michigan State. The weather is a bit colder up in Michigan, and Coleman is ready for that to be the case for him again as he going back north to play in Buffalo. Luckily for him, he is going to be prepared with all of these coats.
Coleman seems poised to have a good NFL career as he was one of the best WRs in college football last year. He also gives out great fashion advice.
New Bills WR Keon Coleman had a special career in college
The Bills are getting a very talented WR in Keon Coleman. Coleman had a very good year at Michigan State before he transferred to the Seminoles as he racked up 798 total yards and he also scored seven touchdowns. This past season, he didn't quite match that receiving yards number as he was a little bit shy of the 700 yards mark, but he did end up scoring 11 touchdowns. It was a big year for him.
This is a big get in the draft and it gives Bills quarterback Josh Allen a very good WR target. Buffalo has had a lot of good seasons in recent years, but they haven't been able to get over the hump in the playoffs. They have been extremely close, and it will continue to be their goal to get there. A good draft class can certainly help make that happen.
Watching Coleman play in college was a lot of fun as he was a big play machine, and that should translate over to the NFL. The Bills are getting a good one.