The Buffalo Bills are ready to build upon their success from the previous season, where they made a strong push to the AFC Divisional Round. With a talented roster and an exceptional coaching staff, they emerge as one of the top contenders to dominate the AFC East in the highly anticipated 2023 NFL season. In this article, we delve into the fascinating world of the Bills' underrated sleepers. We have four exceptional players who have the potential to break out and make a significant impact in the upcoming season.

The 2022 NFL season witnessed the Bills continue as one of the most formidable teams in the league. Led by the dynamic quarterback Josh Allen and guided by the expertise of Head Coach Sean McDermott, the Bills proved their mettle by winning an impressive six out of their first seven games. Their dominance allowed them to clinch their third consecutive AFC East title, finishing the regular season with a remarkable 13-3 record.

Although their playoff journey came to an end in the Divisional Round against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Bills showcased their prowess and demonstrated their potential to achieve great things. Despite the heartbreak of that loss, the Bills remain as one of the most exhilarating teams in the NFL. As the 2023 season approaches, the Bills are poised to embark on yet another deep playoff run, capturing the attention and imagination of football enthusiasts across the globe.

Now, let's turn our focus to the four underrated sleepers within the Buffalo Bills' roster who possess the ability to shatter expectations and make a significant impact in the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

Ryan Bates

One guy to keep an eye on is Ryan Bates. He is a steadfast guard who has proven his worth over the past few seasons. He secured a starting role in 2022 and should make an even bigger impact in 2023. Bates showcases his strength as a run blocker and possesses impeccable pass protection skills. His inclusion in the starting lineup provides a considerable boost to the Bills' already impressive rushing attack. He can create ample opportunities for their running backs to shine. Moreover, Bates' reliable pass protection abilities could significantly reduce the number of sacks endured by the talented quarterback, Josh Allen.

Matt Milano

Matt Milano is already one of the Bills' most experienced players on defense. It may be strange to consider him a sleeper, but he just holds immense potential as a leader for the team's younger talents. Of course, we know him for his excellent communication skills and eagerness to support his teammates. Milano's invaluable contributions also extend beyond his on-field performances. While he may not be renowned as a pass rush specialist, Milano possesses the ability to make impactful plays. That said, we do want to see more sacks and QB hits from him in 2023. Furthermore, his prowess in defending the run adds an extra layer of strength to the Bills' defensive lineup. This makes him an instrumental force in their quest for victory.

Greg Rousseau

Greg Rousseau had an impressive rookie season in 2021 with four sacks and followed that up with eight sacks in year two. Rousseau possesses the raw skills required to dominate the pass rush in the upcoming 2023 season. However, consistency remains a key aspect for him to unlock his true capabilities. With the ability to become a dominant force on the field, Rousseau's improved pass-rushing prowess combined with enhanced consistency could significantly impact the Bills' overall success. We still consider him a sleeper with the trajectory to become a true breakout star in 2023.

Justin Shorter

Justin Shorter is a dynamic and athletic rookie receiver. He possesses the rare ability to stretch the field and serve as a deep threat for the Bills. Garnering attention during his college career, Shorter enters the NFL arena with immense potential. Keep in mind that he recorded an impressive 56 catches for 960 yards and seven touchdowns in college. His knack for making big plays could pave the way for a successful career. Shorter's deep-threat capabilities will undoubtedly prove to be a game-changer for the team in their pursuit of success.

Looking Ahead

The Buffalo Bills stand tall as one of the most talented teams in the NFL. They have set the stage for yet another deep playoff run in the upcoming 2023 season. They are well-equipped to conquer any challenge that comes their way. That's thanks to the remarkable Josh Allen, supported by a formidable receiving corps featuring the likes of Stefon Diggs. Though they faced offseason losses, they countered them with valuable additions.

The Bills possess the resilience, determination, and talent necessary to conquer these obstacles and emerge victorious. As they aim to secure the AFC East title once again, their sights are set on reaching the pinnacle of success—the Super Bowl.

In the grand tapestry of the NFL, the Bills are an extraordinary force that demands attention and admiration. With the underrated sleepers we've explored—Ryan Bates, Matt Milano, Greg Rousseau, and Justin Shorter- the Bills possess a unique advantage that can catapult them to greater heights. As the 2023 NFL season unfolds, keep a close eye on the Bills. Their journey promises to be nothing short of exhilarating.