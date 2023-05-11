The Buffalo Bills roster is pretty much set heading into the dog days of the NFL offseason following the 2023 NFL Draft. While the team may make a few changes around the edges between now and late July when Bills training camp kicks off, the bones of the team are solid right now. With that in mind, here is the updated Bills depth chart with every starter now that the 2023 NFL Draft has passed.

Offense

Quarterback: Josh Allen

Running Back: James Cook

Fullback: Reggie Gilliam

Wide Receiver 1: Stefon Diggs –

Wide Receiver 2: Gabe Davis

Wide Receiver 3: Khalil Shakir

Tight End: Dawson Knox

Left Tackle: Dion Dawkins

Left Guard: Connor McGovern

Center: Mitch Morse

Right Guard: O’Cyrus Torrence

Right Tackle: Spencer Brown

The Bills depth chart on offense is pretty well set this offseason. We all know that superstars like Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs will be in the starting lineup, and with Devin Singletary’s departure, second-year back James Cool is set to take over, as long as he doesn’t fumble on his first touch like he did last year.

The offensive line is also relatively drama-free, as it returns at least three if not four, starters from last season.

Two or three big positional battles will take place at training camp, though. Last season’s starter at right guard, Ryan Bates, will have to win his job back from second-round pick O’Cyrus Torrence. The former Florida Gator is big, young, and talented, and should be the presumptive starter this offseason.

Another battle will be at tight end. Heading into Bills training camp, Dawson Knox gets the nod as the starter on the Bills depth chart because he has been a solid team player for four seasons now, and he deserves that respect.

That said, the Bills traded up for Utah TE Dalton Kincaid in the 2023 NFL Draft, so he may be the starter in Week 1. Either way, Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey ran the fewest two-tight end sets in the league last season, and that will change a lot in 2023.

And because of that, the TEs will function as the No. 3 wideout in a lot of situations this season. After Diggs, the Bills roster doesn’t have a ton of proven difference-makers at WR. Gabe Davis took a step back last season, and rookie Khalil Shakir was OK but not good enough to stop Buffalo from re-signing Cole Beasley at the end of the season.

Look for WRs deeper down the Bills depth chart like offseason free-agent signing Trent Sherfield and rookie Justin Shorter to get a real chance to earn playing time.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Defense

Defensive End: Greg Rousseau

Defensive Tackle: Ed Oliver

Defensive Tackle: DaQuan Jones

Defensive End: Von Miller

Strong-side Linebacker: Matt Milano

Middle Linebacker: A.J. Klein

Weak-side Linebacker: Terrel Bernard

Cornerback 1: Tre’Davious White

Cornerback 2: Kaiir Elam

Nickel Corner: Taron Johnson

Strong Safety: Jordan Poyer

Free Safety: Micah Hyde

The Bills depth chart on defense is also more set than many teams in the league following the NFL draft. However, there should be at least one major positional battle on each level of the Buffalo D at Bills training camp.

DT Ed Oliver is unhappy that he hasn’t received a contract extension yet, which is one of the reasons the team signed free-agent DT Poona Ford following the NFL draft. If Oliver got traded — like he seems to want – before the Bills training camp, it wouldn’t be a shock. In that case, Ford, Tim Settle, and Jordan Phillips would compete for his spot.

At DE, Von Miller is the unquestioned starter, but there’s a good chance he won’t be back for Week 1 after tearing his ACL in Week 12 last season. This means Boogie Basham, A.J. Epenesa, and Shaq Lawson will all compete for his spot in the Bills depth chart in camp.

LB2 is another spot that is up in the air. Veteran A.J. Klein has the advantage now, but youngster Terrel Bernard was good in spots last season, and rookie Dorian Williams will get a look as well.

Finally, CB2 might be the most fascinating competition in camp. Kaiir Elam was the 2022 NFL Draft first-round pick, but sixth-round selection Christian Benford outplayed him at times last season. Benford may play a hybrid safety role this season, but if not, he could start at CB.

Special Teams

Kicker: Tyler Bass

Holder: Sam Martin

Long-snapper: Reid Ferguson

Punter: Sam Martin

Punt return: Nyheim Hines

Kick return: Nyheim Hines

Both Tyler Bass and Sam Martin got new contracts this offseason, so no Bills roster drama there. And long-snapper Reid Ferguson is a Buffalo staple (and a fun social media follow). Barring injury, this is the 2023 setup for the unit, with special teams aces Siran Neal and Tyler Matakevich playing major roles as well.