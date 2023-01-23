Overall, the Buffalo Bills enjoyed a successful 2022-23 campaign. They finished with a 13-3 win-loss record. They won both a playoff game and the AFC East title for the third time in a row. However, it doesn’t matter right now. They entered the season as the favorites to win the championship. As it turned out, though, they were defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals, 27-10, in the postseason. The Bills didn’t even advance to the NFL’s equivalent of the final four. Here we’ll discuss the Bills most to blame for their NFL Divisional Round loss vs. the Bills.

It was a sorry sight to have the Bills fail to play complementary football in their home playoff loss. They allowed Cincinnati to notch two early touchdowns, and the Bills were really unable to recover. Buffalo just came up short on both sides of the football. The lack of a physical running game, especially given the wintery conditions, also exposed their weakness. On the other end, the Bills defense allowed Cincy QB Joe Burrow to complete his first nine attempts. They were also repeatedly pushed around by the Bengals’ offensive line. All these combined to result in an abrupt and unsatisfying ending to their season.

Looking ahead, the Bills still have the potential to reach the Super Bowl next season. However, the league changes quickly. Who knows if the NFL landscape will still be favorable for them in the 2023-24 season?

For now, let us look at the Bills most to blame for their NFL Divisional Round loss vs. the Bills.

4. Ineffective Bills Pass Rush

The Bengals offensive line was dominant in their matchup against the Bills pass rush. Cincy allowed very little pressure on quarterback Joe Burrow. Despite the Bengals’ offensive line giving up four sacks in their previous game, the Bills were only able to record one sack here. In fact, Burrow was hit only three times in addition to that solitary sack. This was huge for the Bengals, especially since they have a pretty banged-up offensive line.

Von Miller’s absence was surely a big factor here. Meanwhile, defensive ends Greg Rousseau and AJ Epenesa could not really get anything going either. They combined for zero sacks and just four tackles. Overall, the Bills’ lack of pressure on the Bengals’ offense significantly contributed to their defeat here.

3. Absentee Run Game

On the offensive side, the Bills also struggled in the trenches. Dion Dawkins, typically one of the team’s best offensive linemen, had a difficult game along with several of his teammates. This was due to poor play and penalties.

Keep in mind that in the playoffs, rushing attacks often prove crucial to winning games. Sadly, the Bills failed to establish a strong running game in this loss to Cincinnati. This resulted in a one-dimensional offense that hindered their productivity and potency. The Bengals, in fact, out-rushed the Bills by 109 yards. Also, the Bills’ leading rusher, QB Josh Allen, only gained 26 yards on 8 carries. Outside of him, Devin Singletary and James Cook combined for only 37 rushing yards. This is a clear area for improvement for the team next season. They need to diversify their offense if they truly wish to advance and potentially win the AFC.

2. Bills Defense

Apart from their ineffective pass rush, the Bills defense just could not contain the Bengals’ high-octane offense. Buffalo, in fact, allowed points on five out of eight Bengals drives. Despite a few successful defensive stands, the team was unable to really stop Joe Burrow from picking apart their defense for 242 yards and two touchdowns. Bengals receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Hayden Hurst did not exactly explode with triple-digit yardage, but both of them found the endzone.

Meanwhile, the Bengals running game, led by Joe Mixon, also proved to be a problem for the Bills. Cincy rushed for 172 yards and a touchdown. The absence of Daquan Jones, a key run-stopping defensive tackle, due to injury surely contributed to the Bills’ struggles.

Overall, it was a disappointing defensive performance for the Bills. Their inability to stop the run ultimately led to this major defeat in the playoffs.

1. QB Josh Allen

Bills star QB and MVP candidate Josh Allen also did not live up to expectations despite putting forth a valiant effort. He completed 25-of-42 passes for 264 yards and an interception. He also managed to score a rushing touchdown and led the team with 26 yards on the ground. However, these were just not enough to overcome the Bengals defense.

The Bills offense, which had been productive throughout the season, was painfully inconsistent during the game. The Bills receivers had difficulty creating separation and were limited by the Bengals’ defensive game plan. This led to the Bills settling for short-gain options instead of pushing the ball down the field.

The play-calling also left much to be desired, as the Bills were unable to adjust to the Bengals’ defensive tactics. Head coach Sean McDermott will face scrutiny as the team moves into the offseason. Despite being an elite regular season squad, the Bills just cannot seem to get over the Divisional Round hump in the postseason.